From classic spreads to vegan menus, make cooking easy this Thanksgiving with a meal kit from one of these local restaurants.

We'll update this list as more options become available.

🥦 Herbie Butcher’s: This plant-based fried chicken restaurant is offering an all-vegan Thanksgiving menu, including mac and cheese, hotdish and “sausage” gravy.

Priced per item. Order by Nov. 13.

🇱🇦 Vinai: Chef Yia Vang’s Hmong cuisine kit includes smoked turkey legs, steamed snapper, Hmong sausage, steamed buns and sides.

$220 for 3-4 people, $375 for 6-8 people. Available until sold out.

🍗 Animales Barbeque Co: The popular food truck’s take-and-bake meal includes ½ a smoked turkey, wild rice pilaf, cranberry relish, pumpkin pudding and sides. I

$160, generously feeds 4. Available until sold out.

🇻🇪 Arepa Bar: Pick a soup, one or two meats, three sides and a dessert from the Venezuelan restaurant’s menu. Vegan options available.

$105 for 2-3 people, $210 for 4-6, $280 for 6-8. Order by Nov. 19.

🇵🇭 Kalsada: The Filipino restaurant’s kit includes nine courses, like crispy skin pork belly, candied potatoes and leche flan, or order a la carte. Gluten free options available.

$235 for the kit. Serves 8.

🍻 Surly Brewing: Get a full turkey dinner with a pumpkin pie-infused porter and a bottle of Feastbier, a rye barrel-aged strong ale.

$225, feeds 6-8 people.

🦃 Red Cow/Red Rabbit: The sister restaurants offer a 10-course classic Thanksgiving dinner with turkey, casserole, stuffing and more.

$239, feeds 6-8 people. Order by Nov. 20.

🥬 Chowgirls: The “Everything but the Turkey” menu from the Twin Cities catering company includes a la carte traditional sides and an all-vegan kit with 10 dishes.

Priced per item. Order by Nov. 19.

🐖 Fhima’s: The per-person takeout package from the downtown Minneapolis restaurant includes honey-glazed ham, spiced turkey, apple cranberry salad and sides.

$55 each. Order by Nov. 21.

🥧 Yes, and: Bakeries like Honey and Rye, The Buttered Tin, Bellecour and Rustica are accepting Thanksgiving pie preorders. Prices vary.