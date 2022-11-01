Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee remains undecided about competing in the 2024 Olympics, but the St. Paul native told Axios that she does “want to try".

What she’s saying: “Right now I'm more focused on school and training. Because I do want to try and make the next Olympic team,” Lee told Axios about her plans for the future.

State of play: The all-around gymnastics champion has been noncommittal about returning to the 2024 Olympics in Paris. In mid-October, she said she was “unsure” if she’ll choose to compete.

The big picture: Lee, a sophomore at Auburn University in Alabama, rose to stardom after her performance at the 2020 Games in Toyko.

She's one of the nation’s top 10 student athletes when it comes to name/image/likeness sponsorship potential.

Zoom in: Lee spoke to Axios ahead of today’s launch of a new NIL partnership with Voice In Sport, a nonprofit working to establish formal Title IX training at college campuses nationwide.

Lee has signed on as a booster of the program and several campuses in Minnesota will be participating on a rolling basis, though VoiceInSport declined to say which ones.

Lee spoke with Audrey about her training, go-to spots and more…

What’s on her calendar: “I do online school, so I fly back and forth [from Alabama] often and train about seven hours a day in Minnesota. It’s been a hard transition…but I absolutely love college.”

Her favorite places in the Twin Cities: “Grand Avenue in St. Paul — Treats is my favorite boba and ice cream shop ever. That, and I go to Hmong Village all the time.”

What she doesn’t miss about Minnesota: “In Alabama, it’s 70 degrees in October. No snow on Christmas threw me off, but it’s super warm all the time. I love it.”

On using her voice: “The Hmong community has always been there for me, before and after the Olympics. I’ve felt so supported. I want to help with putting them on the map, because not a lot of people know about us — it feels cool to be a voice for them.”