St. Paul releases renderings for library branch overhauls

The children's area at the new Hamine Midway branch. Image courtesy of City of St. Paul

St. Paul has released renderings and floor plans for major renovations planned for three city libraries, including the Hamline Midway branch.

What to expect: Gathering space that goes beyond book stacks.

Design plans for Hamline Midway call for an outdoor reading garden, an interactive children's area, two community rooms and space for public art, all on one story.

The layout and "low shelving" are meant to increase accessibility and provide "strong sightlines" to improve safety, per the city.

Of note: The Hamline Midway overhaul, which includes a teardown and full rebuild, has faced opposition from neighbors and historical preservationists who want the current building saved, as the Star Tribune notes.

Library officials say a more modest remodel isn't workable.

What's next: Construction at Hamline Midway is expected to begin in the spring and last just over a year, per the Star Tribune.

Renovations planned for the Hayden Heights and Riverview libraries still need funding.

