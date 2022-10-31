Graphic: Axios Visuals

Charlize Theron's "North Country" knocked off one of the Coen Brothers' movies in an upset in the first round of Axios' best Minnesota movies bracket.

Driving the news: More than 700 of you cast votes last week to narrow the list down from 16 to eight.

Vote here by Wednesday at noon and help us narrow this down to the Final Four.

🤩 This week's matchups include some big names:

Frances McDormand and William H. Macy vs. Prince

Billy Bob Thornton vs. Burt Lancaster

Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau vs. Theron

Emilio Estevez vs. Arnold Schwarzenegger

Of note: Several of you pointed out that "Drop Dead Gorgeous" should have been on the list. We hear you and we are sorry, Kirsten Dunst.