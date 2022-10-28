Voting by mail in Minnesota? Don't forget the witness signature
Minnesota absentee ballot rejections are up from 2018 — and missing witness signatures are once again a common culprit, election officials say.
By the numbers: About 6,200 of the more than 288,000 ballots returned to local election offices as of Thursday were deemed ineligible, per the Secretary of State's office.
- That rejection rate is up more than 30% from the same point in the 2018 election.
Driving the rejections: Just under 40% of the ineligible ballots lacked a witness signature, a slight increase from 2018.
Between the lines: Minnesota waived the witness signature requirement in 2020 as part of an agreement in a lawsuit filed over voting access during the pandemic. This year, however, the rule is back in place.
- "We saw 130,000 first-time absentee voters in this county [in 2020], so [for] a lot of people, their only experience was not having to provide a witness," Ramsey County elections director David Triplett told Axios.
Of note: Election officials are supposed to let you know if your ballot is rejected so you can cast a new one.
The bottom line: If you're planning to vote by mail, make sure a registered voter or notary signs and lists their address on the signature envelope.
- And remember: Mail ballots must be received — not sent — by Nov. 8 again this year.
Go deeper via our Minnesota midterms voter guide.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.