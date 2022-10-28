Voting by mail in Minnesota? Don't forget the witness signature

Minnesota absentee ballot rejections are up from 2018 — and missing witness signatures are once again a common culprit, election officials say.

By the numbers: About 6,200 of the more than 288,000 ballots returned to local election offices as of Thursday were deemed ineligible, per the Secretary of State's office.

That rejection rate is up more than 30% from the same point in the 2018 election.

Driving the rejections: Just under 40% of the ineligible ballots lacked a witness signature, a slight increase from 2018.

Between the lines: Minnesota waived the witness signature requirement in 2020 as part of an agreement in a lawsuit filed over voting access during the pandemic. This year, however, the rule is back in place.

"We saw 130,000 first-time absentee voters in this county [in 2020], so [for] a lot of people, their only experience was not having to provide a witness," Ramsey County elections director David Triplett told Axios.

Of note: Election officials are supposed to let you know if your ballot is rejected so you can cast a new one.

The bottom line: If you're planning to vote by mail, make sure a registered voter or notary signs and lists their address on the signature envelope.

And remember: Mail ballots must be received — not sent — by Nov. 8 again this year.

