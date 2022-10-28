A respiratory virus that causes coughs and other cold symptoms is once again driving up hospitalizations in the Twin Cities. But this time, COVID isn't the culprit.

What's happening: Cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, spiked across Minnesota this month, recent Department of Health data shows.

Why it matters: For most people, RSV is a mild virus that resembles a common cold. But it can be serious for infants, young children and seniors.

The big picture: It's not just Minnesota. Physicians across the country have reported seeing more RSV cases in recent weeks, Axios' Herb Scribner writes.

Case numbers have already reached peak levels from 2021, according to CDC data.

By the numbers: More than 100 patients who were hospitalized in the seven-county Twin Cities metro for the week ending Oct. 22 had RSV, per MDH. Close to 80 of those were children under 1.

The latest data, released yesterday, shows reported hospitalizations down slightly from the week prior, but still elevated.

What they're saying: An MDH spokesperson told Axios that RSV activity is "a little higher" than usual, and that hospitalizations are "above what we would expect."

Typically, there would be 40 to 60 hospitalizations in the Twin Cities during peak season, she said.

Driving the spread: A new strain, combined with a cohort of young kids who have had less exposure to illness due to social distancing, Stacene Maroushek, a pediatrician with Hennepin Healthcare, told KSTP.

Some local experts report seeing a rise in serious cases among slightly older kids this year, too, FOX9 reports.

Of note: RSV isn't the only virus circulating right now. Cases of rhinovirus, another variation of the common cold, are also up from the start of the month, per MDH.

🧠 Be smart: Being sick sucks. Cover your cough, wash your hands, and stay home when you can if you're feeling under the weather. Small steps can go a long way in keeping us all healthy!