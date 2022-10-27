A visitor tours the Upside Down House at the Museum of Illusions in Los Angeles. Photo: Li Ying/Xinhua via Getty

A new attraction that bends the brain is among a lineup of experiences and retailers now open or coming soon to Mall of America.

Why it matters: The Museum of Illusions is an immersive space with more than 70 exhibits featuring optical illusions. When it opens in early 2023, the MOA location will be the company's 37th since debuting in 2015.

Here is what else is new at MOA:

Karl’s Fishing & Outdoors: Fishing apparel, gear and accessories.

Fishing apparel, gear and accessories. Moose Knuckles: A Canadian brand that "provides the toughest and most luxurious outerwear designed for the tundra."

A Canadian brand that "provides the toughest and most luxurious outerwear designed for the tundra." Tradehome Shoes: Carries Hey Dude, Birkenstock, On Running, HOKA, Sorel and Timberland, among others.

Opening soon