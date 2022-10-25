Minnesota marks 20 years since the death of U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone

Sen. Paul Wellstone at his inaugural party in 1991. Photo: Steve Kagan/Getty Images

It was 20 years ago today that a small plane carrying Democratic U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone crashed near Eveleth, Minn.

Wellstone, his wife Sheila, their daughter Marcia, three aides and two pilots died in the crash.

The big picture: Wellstone was a larger-than-life figure in Minnesota politics and is still revered in the DFL for being a populist and a progressive.

Flashback: The fatal crash occurred just 11 days before the 2002 election. Wellstone, who had been running for a third term, was replaced by former Vice President Walter Mondale on the ballot.

Mondale lost narrowly to Republican Norm Coleman.

What's new: The late senator's family has launched a virtual walkthrough of the Wellstone Memorial and Historic Site in Eveleth.