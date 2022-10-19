What to watch at 2022 Twin Cities Film Fest

"Till" is this year's standout film at TwIn Cities Film Fest. Photo: TCFF

The Twin Cities Film Fest kicks off tomorrow with over 140 independent and acclaimed movies, plus a new “Black on Film” series celebrating Black storytellers.

Eighty films will be shown at Showplace ICON Theatre in St. Louis Park; the rest will screen online.

Here’s what to look out for this year:

🎬 "Till": The festival’s opener tells the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s pursuit of justice for her 14-year-old son Emmett Till, who was brutally lynched in 1955. Oct. 20, 7:30pm.

🎥 "Jasmine is a Star": The Minnesota-made movie follows a determined 16-year-old girl with albinism on a mission to become a professional model in Minneapolis. Oct. 22, 12:30pm.

🎞️ "She Said": The biographical drama, based on the book by the same name, tells the story of two New York Times journalists’ investigation into Harvey Weinstein. Oct. 27, 7pm.

Yes, and: Rem5 VR Laboratory is partnering with the festival for an "immersive movie experience," where visitors use virtual reality headsets to access exclusive content in the metaverse.

Ticket prices range from $9 online to $20 in-person. All-access passes start at $50.