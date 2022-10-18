Play BINGO during the Walz vs. Jensen Minnesota governor debate
Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen go head to head in a televised debate Tuesday night.
Why it matters: Debates give voters an opportunity to hear the candidates make their case and defend their records.
State of play: A new MinnPost poll has Walz up 47% to 42%, with just weeks to go.
Details: The debate, hosted by a group of Greater Minnesota television stations, won't air on broadcast here in the metro.
- But you can stream it online at 7pm on the sites of KTTC and other sponsors.
Play along: We've created a BINGO card featuring hot issues and common phrases for for those who do tune in.
- Play along online by clicking the squares to fill them in. For a printable card, click here.
Note: The cards are randomly generated, meaning the squares will change if you refresh the page.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.