Graphic: Axios Visuals

Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen go head to head in a televised debate Tuesday night.

Why it matters: Debates give voters an opportunity to hear the candidates make their case and defend their records.

State of play: A new MinnPost poll has Walz up 47% to 42%, with just weeks to go.

Details: The debate, hosted by a group of Greater Minnesota television stations, won't air on broadcast here in the metro.

But you can stream it online at 7pm on the sites of KTTC and other sponsors.

Play along: We've created a BINGO card featuring hot issues and common phrases for for those who do tune in.

Play along online by clicking the squares to fill them in. For a printable card, click here.

Note: The cards are randomly generated, meaning the squares will change if you refresh the page.