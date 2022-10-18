10 mins ago - Politics

Play BINGO during the Walz vs. Jensen Minnesota governor debate

Torey Van Oot
Graphic: Axios Visuals
Graphic: Axios Visuals

Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen go head to head in a televised debate Tuesday night.

Why it matters: Debates give voters an opportunity to hear the candidates make their case and defend their records.

State of play: A new MinnPost poll has Walz up 47% to 42%, with just weeks to go.

Details: The debate, hosted by a group of Greater Minnesota television stations, won't air on broadcast here in the metro.

  • But you can stream it online at 7pm on the sites of KTTC and other sponsors.

Play along: We've created a BINGO card featuring hot issues and common phrases for for those who do tune in.

  • Play along online by clicking the squares to fill them in. For a printable card, click here.

Note: The cards are randomly generated, meaning the squares will change if you refresh the page.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more