Target Center unveils new stadium menu

Timberwolves fans can feast on wagyu burgers, gourmet hot dogs and plant-based salmon this season, courtesy of Target Center's new concessions menu.

What's new: El Burrito Mercado, Soul Bowl, Butcher & The Boar, Fhima's and Parlour are on this year's vendor list, while packaged food brand Wicked Kitchen is serving vegan sliders, tacos and ice cream for the first time.

What we're seeing: Classic stadium foods like burgers and hot dogs with a high-end twist — think "spicy chicken lollipops" instead of wings.

Prices for most of the new items start at $15, a Timberwolves spokesperson told Axios.

My favorite: Donut peach cobbler seems like an odd choice for game food, but Soul Bowl's take was the perfect amount of sweet.