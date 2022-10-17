1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Restaurant roundup: Apostle Supper Club opening, Wildflyer Coffee's new shop and more

Audrey Kennedy
☕ Wildflyer Coffee, the Minneapolis coffee shop that employs unsheltered youth, is raising money to open a new location in St. Paul early next year.

  • The new shop will be located inside Seventh Landing, a downtown apartment building for young adults experiencing homelessness.

🍍 Apostle Supper Club, the 1960s-inspired lounge, tiki bar and piano bar by chef Brian Ingram, is opening in downtown St. Paul next week. Expect daily live music and cocktails around $12.

🍕 Dan Kelly’s Pub in downtown Minneapolis is now Dan Kelly’s Broadway Pizza. But, the classic model trains Broadway Pizza is known for aren’t there yet, owner Erik Forsberg told Racket.

🍻After a months-long temporary closure, Uptown Tavern is permanently shutting down. Its last day is Oct. 22.

🌮 Prieto Taqueria Bar is switching it up. Its current concept is closing, but a new menu under new leadership is on the way, it said in an Instagram post.

🍨 Fletcher’s Ice Cream is heading south. The coffee, waffle and ice cream shop is staying in Northeast Minneapolis, but opening on East Hennepin Avenue Oct. 28.

🥩 Seven Steakhouse & Sushi in downtown Minneapolis has closed indefinitely, again. An owner cited the "building’s current condition" as the reason for the closure.

