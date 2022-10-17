Restaurant roundup: Apostle Supper Club opening, Wildflyer Coffee's new shop and more
☕ Wildflyer Coffee, the Minneapolis coffee shop that employs unsheltered youth, is raising money to open a new location in St. Paul early next year.
- The new shop will be located inside Seventh Landing, a downtown apartment building for young adults experiencing homelessness.
🍍 Apostle Supper Club, the 1960s-inspired lounge, tiki bar and piano bar by chef Brian Ingram, is opening in downtown St. Paul next week. Expect daily live music and cocktails around $12.
🍕 Dan Kelly’s Pub in downtown Minneapolis is now Dan Kelly’s Broadway Pizza. But, the classic model trains Broadway Pizza is known for aren’t there yet, owner Erik Forsberg told Racket.
🍻After a months-long temporary closure, Uptown Tavern is permanently shutting down. Its last day is Oct. 22.
- Meanwhile, The Fremont next door is now Fire House Uptown, a new hookah bar.
🌮 Prieto Taqueria Bar is switching it up. Its current concept is closing, but a new menu under new leadership is on the way, it said in an Instagram post.
🍨 Fletcher’s Ice Cream is heading south. The coffee, waffle and ice cream shop is staying in Northeast Minneapolis, but opening on East Hennepin Avenue Oct. 28.
🥩 Seven Steakhouse & Sushi in downtown Minneapolis has closed indefinitely, again. An owner cited the "building’s current condition" as the reason for the closure.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.