Foster families can meet their prospective pet at the new facility. Photo: Pet Haven

A new facility from Minnesota’s oldest foster-based animal rescue opens Saturday, bringing free and low-cost services for pet owners to St. Paul.

Driving the news: Pet Haven, a foster-to-adopt rescue that matches prospective owners with animals in need of a temporary home, is opening its first facility in its 70-year history in Frogtown tomorrow.

Why it matters: Adopting and caring for animals can be pricey. Free, accessible foster programs lower the barrier of entry for prospective pet owners while keeping animals in need out of shelters.

How it works: Foster families can meet their potential pets at the new building and receive all supplies, veterinary care and training for free until the animal is adopted.

Current pet owners can get their animal microchipped and take advantage of low-cost vaccinations, spaying and neutering.

Owners can take classes on how to care for their new pets in the near future, Pet Haven executive director Kerry D’Amato told me.

My favorite part: The building’s kitten cuddle room, where visitors can spend time with sweet kitties in need of socialization.

Saturday’s grand opening party includes access to the room, on-site adoptable animals, pet photo booths and more.

What to know: Find Pet Haven at 505 Minnehaha Avenue West in St. Paul. Hours will vary, but tomorrow’s grand opening is from 12pm-3pm.