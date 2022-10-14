Locked in tight race, Rep. Angie Craig walks back support for Biden's loan forgiveness
Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig walked back support for President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan during a debate Thursday, saying she has "a lot of questions" about the administration's approach.
The big picture: The two-term incumbent, who is locked in tight race in a suburban Twin Cities swing district, is the latest Democrat in a competitive race to distance themselves from the plan to cancel up to $20,000 in debt for millions of borrowers.
What she's saying: Craig said that while she supports efforts to lower the cost of higher education, she's concerned about the administration's unilateral move to cancel the debt.
- "You have to ask the question: Can a president spend $400 billion without congressional approval?" she said. "And I would have to say that I don't agree in principle."
State of play: The Biden administration has said it plans to begin accepting applications from borrowers this month. But the plan faces a number of lawsuits.
- "I don't know if this will be deemed illegal or not, but I'm very concerned and I am asking the administration to please explain this," Craig told reporters following the debate.
Flashback: Craig struck a more positive tone shortly after the plan was announced. She told the Star Tribune at the time that the executive order would "help provide a bit of debt relief and give folks time to plan to start repaying those student loans."
Between the lines: While the plan fulfilled a campaign promise for Biden, it also carries political risk. Polling shows voters are split on the idea.
Of note: Tyler Kistner, the GOP's nominee in the 2nd Congressional District, opposes the move.
Flashback: Craig is one of a number of House Democrats who have publicly said Biden should not run for a second term.
- She reiterated her call for a new generation of leadership in response to questions from reporters Thursday.
