Locked in tight race, Rep. Angie Craig walks back support for Biden's loan forgiveness

Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig walked back support for President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan during a debate Thursday, saying she has "a lot of questions" about the administration's approach.

The big picture: The two-term incumbent, who is locked in tight race in a suburban Twin Cities swing district, is the latest Democrat in a competitive race to distance themselves from the plan to cancel up to $20,000 in debt for millions of borrowers.

What she's saying: Craig said that while she supports efforts to lower the cost of higher education, she's concerned about the administration's unilateral move to cancel the debt.

"You have to ask the question: Can a president spend $400 billion without congressional approval?" she said. "And I would have to say that I don't agree in principle."

State of play: The Biden administration has said it plans to begin accepting applications from borrowers this month. But the plan faces a number of lawsuits.

"I don't know if this will be deemed illegal or not, but I'm very concerned and I am asking the administration to please explain this," Craig told reporters following the debate.

Flashback: Craig struck a more positive tone shortly after the plan was announced. She told the Star Tribune at the time that the executive order would "help provide a bit of debt relief and give folks time to plan to start repaying those student loans."

Between the lines: While the plan fulfilled a campaign promise for Biden, it also carries political risk. Polling shows voters are split on the idea.

Of note: Tyler Kistner, the GOP's nominee in the 2nd Congressional District, opposes the move.

Flashback: Craig is one of a number of House Democrats who have publicly said Biden should not run for a second term.

She reiterated her call for a new generation of leadership in response to questions from reporters Thursday.

