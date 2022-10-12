Culver's cheese curd-topped "CurderBurger" returns to menu

2 hours ago - Food and Drink

burger with cheese curd

The "CurderBurger." Photo courtesy of Culver's

Culver's "CurderBurger" is back.

Driving the news: The mouthwatering mashup — for the uninitiated, it's a "deluxe ButterBurger" topped with a giant cheese curd — returns to menus Wednesday for a limited run.

The backstory: The Wisconsin-based chain first debuted the idea as an April Fool's Day joke.

  • But the response was so positive that Culver's added it to the menu for one day only (Oct. 15, aka National Cheese Curd Day) last year.

What happened: The chain sold more than 136,000 burgers. Some restaurants sold out within hours.

Of note: The CurderBurger will only be available through Oct. 31 (or while supplies last).

