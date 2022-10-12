Culver's cheese curd-topped "CurderBurger" returns to menu

Culver's "CurderBurger" is back.

Driving the news: The mouthwatering mashup — for the uninitiated, it's a "deluxe ButterBurger" topped with a giant cheese curd — returns to menus Wednesday for a limited run.

The backstory: The Wisconsin-based chain first debuted the idea as an April Fool's Day joke.

But the response was so positive that Culver's added it to the menu for one day only (Oct. 15, aka National Cheese Curd Day) last year.

What happened: The chain sold more than 136,000 burgers. Some restaurants sold out within hours.

Of note: The CurderBurger will only be available through Oct. 31 (or while supplies last).