2 hours ago - Food and Drink
Culver's cheese curd-topped "CurderBurger" returns to menu
Culver's "CurderBurger" is back.
Driving the news: The mouthwatering mashup — for the uninitiated, it's a "deluxe ButterBurger" topped with a giant cheese curd — returns to menus Wednesday for a limited run.
The backstory: The Wisconsin-based chain first debuted the idea as an April Fool's Day joke.
- But the response was so positive that Culver's added it to the menu for one day only (Oct. 15, aka National Cheese Curd Day) last year.
What happened: The chain sold more than 136,000 burgers. Some restaurants sold out within hours.
Of note: The CurderBurger will only be available through Oct. 31 (or while supplies last).
