Minnesota brewers win seven medals in national competition

Minnesota brewers won seven medals at this year's Great American Beer Festival.

Why it matters: GABF is America's premier beer competition, and winning one of the 300-plus medals helps put a brewery on the map.

This year, the festival celebrated its 40th year and a return after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

By the numbers: The 2022 event was the most competitive to date, with 2,154 breweries submitting more than 9,900 beers.

Local wins: Minneapolis' Insight Brewing took home gold in the "other hoppy beer" category for its Avant dry-hopped pilsner.

Other first-place finishers from Minnesota were: Bent Paddle Brewing Company's Dunkel Lager (German dark lager), Forgotten Star Brewing Company's "Dark Skies" (other dark beer), and Ursa Minor Brewing's Equanimity (Irish-style red ale).

Yes, and: Wooden Hill Brewing Company, which opened in Edina in 2018, won silver in the German-style Kölsch category for its Kold Shoulder.

See the full list for all Minnesota's winners