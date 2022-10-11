2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Minnesota brewers win seven medals in national competition

John Frank
Animated illustration of four different kinds of beers.
Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Minnesota brewers won seven medals at this year's Great American Beer Festival.

Why it matters: GABF is America's premier beer competition, and winning one of the 300-plus medals helps put a brewery on the map.

  • This year, the festival celebrated its 40th year and a return after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

By the numbers: The 2022 event was the most competitive to date, with 2,154 breweries submitting more than 9,900 beers.

Local wins: Minneapolis' Insight Brewing took home gold in the "other hoppy beer" category for its Avant dry-hopped pilsner.

  • Other first-place finishers from Minnesota were: Bent Paddle Brewing Company's Dunkel Lager (German dark lager), Forgotten Star Brewing Company's "Dark Skies" (other dark beer), and Ursa Minor Brewing's Equanimity (Irish-style red ale).

Yes, and: Wooden Hill Brewing Company, which opened in Edina in 2018, won silver in the German-style Kölsch category for its Kold Shoulder.

See the full list for all Minnesota's winners

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more