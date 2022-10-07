The door wars are back: Minnesota candidates hit 1 million voter homes in battle for Capitol

Door-knocking by Minnesota political campaigns has returned in full force after last election's pandemic slowdown.

The big picture: The blitz is especially apparent in the high-stakes battle for control of the state Legislature, which could hinge on hundreds of votes in just a handful of competitive seats.

Candidates, campaign workers and volunteers on both sides of those races have already knocked on more than 1 million doors with less than five weeks to go, per numbers shared with Axios by the campaigns.

Why it matters: Face-to-face conversations help candidates build "a foundation of credibility that is tough to erode," longtime GOP strategist Gregg Peppin tells Axios.

"When the nasty mail hits, [the voter is] less likely to look at that and say 'Oh, boy," and let that influence their decision."

Yes, and: The tactic is seen as especially important after redistricting, when incumbents and challengers alike must introduce themselves to swaths of new voters.

Flashback: Most Minnesota Democrats refrained from door-to-door canvassing in 2020 amid COVID concerns.

Top DFLers acknowledge that the decision likely contributed to narrow losses in competitive state legislative races.

By the numbers: The Senate DFL Caucus, which is trying to flip Republicans' narrow majority in the chamber, says its campaigns have already hit 400,000 doors. A Senate GOP spokesperson said they were at around 300,000 as of last weekend, with 90% logged in targeted districts.

House Republicans were approaching 300,000 doors as of Thursday. The House DFL declined to share its numbers.

Zoom in: Door-knocking is generally concentrated in competitive districts.

DFL state Rep. Kelly Morrison told Axios her campaign for a west metro Senate seat has already hit 50,000 doors. GOP Sen. Jim Abeler, who's running for re-election in a seat that includes Anoka, recently posted about surpassing 16,000 homes visited.

What they're saying: "We made almost 100,000 phone calls in the 2020 cycle, but phones are just not the same as being in person," Morrison said. "There's a real hunger out there for human interaction."

Thomas Knecht, a Republican running for an Eden Prairie-based seat, and his supporters have knocked on more doors than any other House GOP campaign.

"Not only does it allow me to cut through the noise, more importantly, I get to hear directly from voters about their lives, priorities and daily struggles," he said.

What they're hearing: Democrats say abortion remains a top issue in the wake of the Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Republicans say the issue does come up, particularly in the metro, but they report hearing more about crime and pocketbook issues in recent weeks.

The bottom line: The door-knocking blitz is only going to increase as the election approaches, so voters in competitive districts should brace themselves for more political visitors.