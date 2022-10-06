Delta restarts nonstop route between MSP and Seoul

A nonstop flight between Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and Seoul, South Korea is back.

Driving the news: Delta Air Lines resumed the long-haul international flight, which was paused at the start of the pandemic, this week.

It will run three times a week until the end of the month, when daily service is expected.

State of the runways: With the route's relaunch, 25 of 30 international flights have returned to MSP, per the airport.

By the numbers: The 6,200-mile journey from MSP to Seoul takes more than 12 hours. It's the longest international flight offered from the airport.

What to watch: Delta currently plans to restart its service from MSP to Tokyo-Haneda Airport in late March 2023.