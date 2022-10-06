26 mins ago - Politics

Bernie Sanders returns to Minnesota to campaign with AG Keith Ellison

Torey Van Oot
bernie sanders
Scott Takushi / MediaNews Group / St. Paul Pioneer Press via Getty Images

Bernie Sanders returns to the Twin Cities for a campaign rally Friday.

What's happening: The U.S. senator and former presidential candidate will campaign with DFL Attorney General Keith Ellison.

State of play: The visit comes as polling shows Ellison locked in a tight race with GOP challenger Jim Schultz.

Be smart: Sanders is unlikely to help Ellison win over swing voters — his presence may even draw fresh attacks that the incumbent attorney general is too liberal.

Yes, but: Sanders could motivate young and progressive voters to the polls to increase Ellison's margins in DFL strongholds.

Flashback: Sanders won Minnesota's 2016 caucus in a landslide. He came in second in the 2020 primary, with 30% of the vote.

  • Ellison endorsed Sanders both times.
