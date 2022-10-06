Bernie Sanders returns to Minnesota to campaign with AG Keith Ellison
Bernie Sanders returns to the Twin Cities for a campaign rally Friday.
What's happening: The U.S. senator and former presidential candidate will campaign with DFL Attorney General Keith Ellison.
- The schedule includes a 1pm Friday rally at the University of Minnesota.
State of play: The visit comes as polling shows Ellison locked in a tight race with GOP challenger Jim Schultz.
Be smart: Sanders is unlikely to help Ellison win over swing voters — his presence may even draw fresh attacks that the incumbent attorney general is too liberal.
Yes, but: Sanders could motivate young and progressive voters to the polls to increase Ellison's margins in DFL strongholds.
Flashback: Sanders won Minnesota's 2016 caucus in a landslide. He came in second in the 2020 primary, with 30% of the vote.
- Ellison endorsed Sanders both times.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.