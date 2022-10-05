Early voters in a St. Paul House district will no longer see a dead former candidate appear on their ballot.

Driving the news: The state Supreme Court on Monday approved Ramsey County's request to reprint ballots after election officials discovered they had mistakenly ordered the wrong version.

By the numbers: The county says 1,198 absentee ballots with the error were sent to voters.

It will cost about $2,300 to reprint the ballots, a spokesperson told Axios.

What's next: Anyone in House District 67A who requested a ballot by mail will get a fresh copy with the correct candidates, per Ramsey County.

Those who already voted should receive a notice explaining that they can "spoil" their original ballot so it can't be counted and cast a new one under state law.

Tom Bakk backs a Republican

Outgoing state Sen. Tom Bakk has endorsed Republican Andrea Zupancich over Democrat Grant Hauschild in the race to succeed him in a Northern Minnesota legislative district.

Why it matters: The district, which Bakk represented for decades, is one of a number of competitive contests that will determine which party controls the Senate next year. It's considered a toss-up.

Flashback: The longtime lawmaker and former DFL leader became an independent and started caucusing with Republicans after the 2020 election.

Of note: Bakk did endorse Democrats in two other key Northern Minnesota races.

💰 1 quote to go... Cash flies in MN02

"It’s going to be probably the second most expensive congressional race in the country.”

— RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel to reporters on Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District rematch between U.S. Rep. Angie Craig and Republican Tyler Kistner.

