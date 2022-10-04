51 mins ago - Food and Drink

Macy's will reboot Ridgedale restaurant

Nick Halter
A rendering of a restaurant
A mock up of what a new Macy's restaurant exterior would look like. Image: Macy's, via city of Minnetonka

Macy's is planning to reopen the restaurant in its Ridgedale Center store, but it won't be a Lakeshore Grill.

What's happening: The department store has submitted plans to the city to convert the space to The Social Kitchen & Libations.

  • It will be a fast-casual restaurant instead of a full-service sit-down, like Lakeshore.
  • A sample menu submitted to the city shows salads, sandwiches, soups and wood-fire pizzas, mostly ranging from $15 to $17. Most entrees are in the $30s.

Flashback: Macy's closed its Lakeshore Grills in both Ridgedale and Southdale in 2020.

  • The retailer did not respond to Axios' request for comment.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more