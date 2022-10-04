Macy's is planning to reopen the restaurant in its Ridgedale Center store, but it won't be a Lakeshore Grill.

What's happening: The department store has submitted plans to the city to convert the space to The Social Kitchen & Libations.

It will be a fast-casual restaurant instead of a full-service sit-down, like Lakeshore.

A sample menu submitted to the city shows salads, sandwiches, soups and wood-fire pizzas, mostly ranging from $15 to $17. Most entrees are in the $30s.

Flashback: Macy's closed its Lakeshore Grills in both Ridgedale and Southdale in 2020.