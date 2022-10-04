Lakeville launches same-day license service as part of state pilot

A Lakeville DVS office is now offering same-day turnaround for driver's licenses.

Driving the news: The Dakota County License Center in Lakeville and the Clay County Department of Motor Vehicles in Moorhead are participating in the pilot program.

Yes, but: The program only applies to "standard" Class D licenses. Drivers looking for a REAL ID-compliant license or commercial or enhanced versions will still have to wait to get a card in the mail.

Of note: The same-day cards look and feel a little different.