50 mins ago - News
Lakeville launches same-day license service as part of state pilot
A Lakeville DVS office is now offering same-day turnaround for driver's licenses.
Driving the news: The Dakota County License Center in Lakeville and the Clay County Department of Motor Vehicles in Moorhead are participating in the pilot program.
Yes, but: The program only applies to "standard" Class D licenses. Drivers looking for a REAL ID-compliant license or commercial or enhanced versions will still have to wait to get a card in the mail.
Of note: The same-day cards look and feel a little different.
- One change? The quick-turn versions are less flexible than a traditional license because of the card stock and laminate used, per the Department of Public Safety.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.