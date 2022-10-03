Minneapolis has issued more permits for new housing this year than the next four cities in the metro combined.

By the numbers: Building permits were issued for 3,019 units in Minneapolis in 2022, according to Housing First Minnesota, which represents builders and remodelers. The city is responsible for about 18.5% of metro housing starts to date.

Minnetonka (909 units), Edina (758), Lakeville (678) and St. Louis Park (660) round out the top five.

Zoom out: Single family housing construction continues its decline due to higher interest rates and construction costs. Single family permits issued were down 27% in September, while multifamily building was up 6%, according to Housing First.