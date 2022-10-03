2 hours ago - Real Estate
Minneapolis sees spike in new building permits
Minneapolis has issued more permits for new housing this year than the next four cities in the metro combined.
By the numbers: Building permits were issued for 3,019 units in Minneapolis in 2022, according to Housing First Minnesota, which represents builders and remodelers. The city is responsible for about 18.5% of metro housing starts to date.
- Minnetonka (909 units), Edina (758), Lakeville (678) and St. Louis Park (660) round out the top five.
Zoom out: Single family housing construction continues its decline due to higher interest rates and construction costs. Single family permits issued were down 27% in September, while multifamily building was up 6%, according to Housing First.
