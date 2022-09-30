Picking the perfect pumpkin is a fall staple, and there are plenty of farms around the Twin Cities to visit this year.

Here are seven farms open now for U-pick pumpkins and other fun family activities.

Of note: Check prices online before you go. Some attractions aren't included in the entry fee.

Anoka County Farms in Ham Lake

What they have: Hayrides, farm animals, pumpkin bowling, corn pits and State Fair-inspired food trucks on weekends.

Crazy Legs Farm in Farmington

What they have: Over 70 kinds of pumpkins, corn maze, pumpkin cannon and vineyard. The farm doesn't make wine, but guests can join the fall grape harvest on certain weekends.

Degler Farm in Chanhassen

What they have: Hay rides, corn maze, additional kids' corn maze, giant slides and pumpkin cannon.

Dehn's Pumpkin Patch in Dayton

What they have: Corn maze, hay rides, bounce houses and on-site concessions.

Pinehaven Farm in Wyoming

What they have: Trolley rides to the pumpkin patch, barnyard games, kid-sized ziplines and nine dino sculptures for photo ops.

Pine Tree Apple Orchard in White Bear Lake

What they have: Wagon rides, apple picking, corn maze, a bakery and live music on weekends.

Waldoch Farm in Lino Lakes

What they have: Corn maze, farm animals, garden center, on-site concessions, ropes course and more family activities.

Yes, and: Minnesota Zoo's popular Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular, featuring more than 5,000 carved pumpkins, is on display now.