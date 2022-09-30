1 hour ago - Things to Do
7 pumpkin patches to visit in Minnesota this fall
Picking the perfect pumpkin is a fall staple, and there are plenty of farms around the Twin Cities to visit this year.
- Here are seven farms open now for U-pick pumpkins and other fun family activities.
Of note: Check prices online before you go. Some attractions aren't included in the entry fee.
Anoka County Farms in Ham Lake
- What they have: Hayrides, farm animals, pumpkin bowling, corn pits and State Fair-inspired food trucks on weekends.
- Price: $5, cash only.
Crazy Legs Farm in Farmington
- What they have: Over 70 kinds of pumpkins, corn maze, pumpkin cannon and vineyard. The farm doesn't make wine, but guests can join the fall grape harvest on certain weekends.
- Price: Free entry.
Degler Farm in Chanhassen
- What they have: Hay rides, corn maze, additional kids' corn maze, giant slides and pumpkin cannon.
- Price: Free entry, with activities priced separately.
Dehn's Pumpkin Patch in Dayton
- What they have: Corn maze, hay rides, bounce houses and on-site concessions.
- Price: Admission to the pumpkin marketplace is free; other attractions range from $3-$12.
Pinehaven Farm in Wyoming
- What they have: Trolley rides to the pumpkin patch, barnyard games, kid-sized ziplines and nine dino sculptures for photo ops.
- Price: $13-$19 at the door, depending on the day. Ages 2 and under free.
Pine Tree Apple Orchard in White Bear Lake
- What they have: Wagon rides, apple picking, corn maze, a bakery and live music on weekends.
- Price: Free.
Waldoch Farm in Lino Lakes
- What they have: Corn maze, farm animals, garden center, on-site concessions, ropes course and more family activities.
- Price: $15-$18, depending on the day. Online ticket sales only.
Yes, and: Minnesota Zoo's popular Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular, featuring more than 5,000 carved pumpkins, is on display now.
- For those wanting to go off the beaten path, Fridley's Pumpkin Night in the Park on Oct. 22 will have fire dancers, "enchanted trails," bonfires, and over 1,000 glowing jack-o-lanterns.
