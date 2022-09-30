🍔 The Borough Block Party in North Loop runs all day Saturday, with burgers from Parlour and an extensive music lineup. Free.

🚶 Walk down Minnehaha on Saturday during Open Streets Minnehaha, which shuts down around 20 blocks of Minnehaha Avenue to vehicle traffic. Note: It’s the last Open Streets this year. Free.

🦮 Bring your well-behaved pup to the Uptown Dog Fair on Saturday, featuring a variety of pet vendors, dog portraits and more. Leashed dogs are welcome. Free.

🎶 Party in Cedar Riverside at the West Bank Block Party on Saturday, an all-ages outdoor show in the heart of the neighborhood.

Tip: Grab lunch at one of the many East African restaurants just steps away, then get dessert at Keefer Court bakery.

🍻 It’s Oktoberfest season and several breweries are hosting events this weekend, including Fair State Brewing, Fulton Brewery, Black Forest Inn and Waldmann Brewery. Waldmann Brewery's admission for adults is $7.50 but the rest are free.

🚆 Rails & Ales, a self-guided tour of breweries along the Light Rail, is this weekend. The ticket includes two free pints, discounts at taprooms and a 3-day Metro Transit pass. $52.

📽️ Spend a weekend up north at the Catalyst Content Festival in Duluth. The film festival showcases the newest movies, short films and scripts from the Catalyst Story Institute. Prices vary.

🖼️ The Rivertown Fall Art Festival in Stillwater is this weekend, and officials say it’s the biggest yet. Expect over 150 booths, a beer tent and beautiful fall colors on the St. Croix River.