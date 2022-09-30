Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $325K
Signs of a cooling market persist in the Twin Cities, as sales fell and home price growth slowed in August, per new data from Minneapolis Area REALTORS.
- Here are five stunners to kickstart your hunt in this less competitive market.
7224 Blaisdell Ave. — $325,000
Why we love it: Newly renovated, this sunny abode is tucked on a quiet street near Wood Lake Nature Center and other neighborhood hot spots.
- Location: Richfield
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,695 square feet
- Listed by: Sara Melby and Kelly Brown at eXp Realty
- Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, stainless steel appliances, original hardwood floors, deck, fenced yard, arched doorways
1536 Scheffer Ave. — $325,000
Why we love it: This picturesque home boasts large, south-facing windows and an open concept main level.
- Location: Highland Park (St. Paul)
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,602 square feet
- Listed by: Alex and Ben Dzurik at Keller Williams Premier Realty Lake Minnetonka
- Features: Detached one-car garage, finished basement, stainless steel appliances, gas range, hardwood floors, natural woodwork, deck, fenced yard
7909 W. 107th St. — $409,900
Why we love it: Unwind in this spacious home that offers cozy gathering spaces complete with a grand, brick fireplace.
- Location: Bloomington
- Specs: 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,192 square feet
- Listed by: Elizabeth "Muffy" Babcock Lokowich at Keller Williams Integrity Realty
- Features: Attached two-car garage, finished basement, new fridge and stove, hardwood floors, deck overlooking fenced yard, updates throughout
2201 Buchanan St. N.E. — $425,000
Why we love it: Modern meets vintage in this abode that's brimming with lush textures and wood trim.
- Location: Windom Park (Minneapolis)
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,574 square feet
- Listed by: Jeff Nobleza and Ryan Platzke at Coldwell Banker Realty
- Features: Detached two-car garage, partially finished basement, stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, center island, hardwood floors, built-ins, skylight
8200 Vincent Ave. S. — $429,999
Why we love it: Remodeled from top to bottom, this 1.5-story boasts a sleek kitchen and lets in tons of natural light.
- Location: Bloomington
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,448 square feet
- Listed by: Denise Mazone at Mazone Real Estate Group, Inc
- Features: Detached two-car garage, partial basement, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, natural woodwork, electric fireplace, patio
