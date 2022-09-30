56 mins ago - Real Estate

Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $325K

Sami Sparber
brick red home with porch with white chairs
1536 Scheffer Ave. Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Dzurik Property Twins

Signs of a cooling market persist in the Twin Cities, as sales fell and home price growth slowed in August, per new data from Minneapolis Area REALTORS.

  • Here are five stunners to kickstart your hunt in this less competitive market.
7224 Blaisdell Ave. — $325,000

Why we love it: Newly renovated, this sunny abode is tucked on a quiet street near Wood Lake Nature Center and other neighborhood hot spots.

  • Location: Richfield
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,695 square feet
  • Listed by: Sara Melby and Kelly Brown at eXp Realty
  • Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, stainless steel appliances, original hardwood floors, deck, fenced yard, arched doorways
white home with raised entryway and dark accents
Photo courtesy of Sara Melby
living room that opens to kitchen
Photo courtesy of Sara Melby
bright kitchen with wood cabinetry
Photo courtesy of Sara Melby
1536 Scheffer Ave. — $325,000

Why we love it: This picturesque home boasts large, south-facing windows and an open concept main level.

  • Location: Highland Park (St. Paul)
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,602 square feet
  • Listed by: Alex and Ben Dzurik at Keller Williams Premier Realty Lake Minnetonka
  • Features: Detached one-car garage, finished basement, stainless steel appliances, gas range, hardwood floors, natural woodwork, deck, fenced yard
brick red home with white porch chairs and greenery
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Dzurik Property Twins
open concept living and dining areas
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Dzurik Property Twins
kitchen with modern appliances and white cabinetry
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Dzurik Property Twins
7909 W. 107th St. — $409,900

Why we love it: Unwind in this spacious home that offers cozy gathering spaces complete with a grand, brick fireplace.

  • Location: Bloomington
  • Specs: 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,192 square feet
  • Listed by: Elizabeth "Muffy" Babcock Lokowich at Keller Williams Integrity Realty
  • Features: Attached two-car garage, finished basement, new fridge and stove, hardwood floors, deck overlooking fenced yard, updates throughout
exterior of home with attached garage
Photo: Nordy Photography, courtesy of Elizabeth "Muffy" Babcock Lokowich
living room that opens into dining room off kitchen
Photo: Nordy Photography, courtesy of Elizabeth "Muffy" Babcock Lokowich
sleek, spacious kitchen with white cabinets and tile floor
Photo: Nordy Photography, courtesy of Elizabeth "Muffy" Babcock Lokowich
grand fireplace with natural woodwork
Photo: Nordy Photography, courtesy of Elizabeth "Muffy" Babcock Lokowich
2201 Buchanan St. N.E. — $425,000

Why we love it: Modern meets vintage in this abode that's brimming with lush textures and wood trim.

  • Location: Windom Park (Minneapolis)
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,574 square feet
  • Listed by: Jeff Nobleza and Ryan Platzke at Coldwell Banker Realty
  • Features: Detached two-car garage, partially finished basement, stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, center island, hardwood floors, built-ins, skylight
home with steps and an enclosed porch
Photo courtesy of Jeff Nobleza
living room that opens into formal dining room with natural woodwork
Photo courtesy of Jeff Nobleza
modern kitchen with island and wood cabinetry
Photo courtesy of Jeff Nobleza
8200 Vincent Ave. S. — $429,999

Why we love it: Remodeled from top to bottom, this 1.5-story boasts a sleek kitchen and lets in tons of natural light.

  • Location: Bloomington
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,448 square feet
  • Listed by: Denise Mazone at Mazone Real Estate Group, Inc
  • Features: Detached two-car garage, partial basement, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, natural woodwork, electric fireplace, patio
exterior of grey home with tree in front
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Denise Mazone
bright living area with fireplace
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Denise Mazone
modern kitchen with light wood cabinetry, patterned backsplash and floating shelves
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Denise Mazone
