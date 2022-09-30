Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $325K

Signs of a cooling market persist in the Twin Cities, as sales fell and home price growth slowed in August, per new data from Minneapolis Area REALTORS.

Here are five stunners to kickstart your hunt in this less competitive market.

Why we love it: Newly renovated, this sunny abode is tucked on a quiet street near Wood Lake Nature Center and other neighborhood hot spots.

Location: Richfield

Richfield Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,695 square feet

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,695 square feet Listed by: Sara Melby and Kelly Brown at eXp Realty

Sara Melby and Kelly Brown at eXp Realty Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, stainless steel appliances, original hardwood floors, deck, fenced yard, arched doorways

Photo courtesy of Sara Melby

Photo courtesy of Sara Melby

Photo courtesy of Sara Melby

Why we love it: This picturesque home boasts large, south-facing windows and an open concept main level.

Location: Highland Park (St. Paul)

Highland Park (St. Paul) Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,602 square feet

3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,602 square feet Listed by: Alex and Ben Dzurik at Keller Williams Premier Realty Lake Minnetonka

Alex and Ben Dzurik at Keller Williams Premier Realty Lake Minnetonka Features: Detached one-car garage, finished basement, stainless steel appliances, gas range, hardwood floors, natural woodwork, deck, fenced yard

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Dzurik Property Twins

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Dzurik Property Twins

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Dzurik Property Twins

Why we love it: Unwind in this spacious home that offers cozy gathering spaces complete with a grand, brick fireplace.

Location: Bloomington

Bloomington Specs: 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,192 square feet

5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,192 square feet Listed by: Elizabeth "Muffy" Babcock Lokowich at Keller Williams Integrity Realty

Elizabeth "Muffy" Babcock Lokowich at Keller Williams Integrity Realty Features: Attached two-car garage, finished basement, new fridge and stove, hardwood floors, deck overlooking fenced yard, updates throughout

Photo: Nordy Photography, courtesy of Elizabeth "Muffy" Babcock Lokowich

Photo: Nordy Photography, courtesy of Elizabeth "Muffy" Babcock Lokowich

Photo: Nordy Photography, courtesy of Elizabeth "Muffy" Babcock Lokowich

Photo: Nordy Photography, courtesy of Elizabeth "Muffy" Babcock Lokowich

Why we love it: Modern meets vintage in this abode that's brimming with lush textures and wood trim.

Location: Windom Park (Minneapolis)

Windom Park (Minneapolis) Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,574 square feet

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,574 square feet Listed by: Jeff Nobleza and Ryan Platzke at Coldwell Banker Realty

Jeff Nobleza and Ryan Platzke at Coldwell Banker Realty Features: Detached two-car garage, partially finished basement, stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, center island, hardwood floors, built-ins, skylight

Photo courtesy of Jeff Nobleza

Photo courtesy of Jeff Nobleza

Photo courtesy of Jeff Nobleza

Why we love it: Remodeled from top to bottom, this 1.5-story boasts a sleek kitchen and lets in tons of natural light.

Location: Bloomington

Bloomington Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,448 square feet

4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,448 square feet Listed by: Denise Mazone at Mazone Real Estate Group, Inc

Denise Mazone at Mazone Real Estate Group, Inc Features: Detached two-car garage, partial basement, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, natural woodwork, electric fireplace, patio

Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Denise Mazone

Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Denise Mazone