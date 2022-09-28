2 hours ago - Sports

Minnesota Twins float redesign for Minnie and Paul logo

Nick Halter
The Minnie and Paul sign at Target Field
Photo: Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The Twins are coming out with new branding for next season, and that includes a tweak to the Minnie and Paul logo beyond centerfield.

Between the lines: One local doctor and consulting physician to the Twins has been pushing for a more diverse Minnie and Paul logo than the two white ballplayers shaking hands after home runs.

  • A Twins spokesperson said the team wouldn't comment on "specific design elements until the entire system is unveiled."

What's ahead: The Twins plan to reveal new logos and jerseys after the season, according to the Star Tribune.

  • The team and the Minnesota Ballpark Authority will also spend $30 million on a new video board in left field that is 76% larger than the current one.

💭 Nick's thought bubble: The Twins are missing out on a great mascot opportunity. They should ditch T.C. Bear and replace him with Minnie and Paul, a pair of mascots who team up on stunts, and also prank one another.

