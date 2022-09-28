Trail mix: Minnesota Democrats dominate the airwaves

Data: Wesleyan Media Project; Chart: Axios Visuals

Democrats have vastly outspent Republicans in the Minnesota gubernatorial race ad wars so far.

The big picture: More than eight in 10 TV ads tracked by the Wesleyan Media Project between Sept. 5 and Sept. 18 were meant to boost DFL Gov. Tim Walz over Republican Scott Jensen.

More than half the DFL ads came from outside groups.

Of note: No independent committees backing GOP candidate Scott Jensen had weighed in as of the analysis, which used Kantar/CMAG data. One such group, Foundation for Minnesota's Future, announced its first statewide buy on Monday.

What to watch: Updates to campaign finance filings showing how statewide candidates and independent groups have been spending their cash — and how much they have left in the bank — will be posted online at 8am Wednesday.

Catch up quick: The battle for the Capitol

MinnPost is out with a helpful explainer breaking down the state legislative races that will probably determine political control of the state Capitol.

Why it matters: The new Legislature will decide how to spend the state's huge surplus and pass (or block) proposals on issues that will directly impact your life.

State of the campaigns: Democrats say abortion is the driving issue for voters, while Republicans counter that crime and inflation will tip the scales in their favor, Peter Callaghan reports.

💬 Quote du jour: Memo to candidates

"Since abortion is not on the ballot, let's talk about the ongoing issues that affect Minnesotans every day: crime, inflation, the economy and education."

— MNGOP chairman David Hann in a reportedly "confidential" memo urging candidates to respond to questions about abortion by saying it's a "constitutional right" in Minnesota.

Why it matters: The letter, which was posted online by a political operative and an outside group, reflects Republicans' efforts to limit political blowback over the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

Reality check: While the right to an abortion in Minnesota is protected by a state Supreme Court ruling, the Legislature could pass bills seeking to restrict or expand access to the procedure or put a constitutional amendment on the ballot.

Of note: Both sides routinely circulate talking points to campaigns and other surrogates — that's why you hear so many politicians singing such similar tunes on hot issues.

A spokesperson for the Minnesota Republican Party did not respond to Axios' request for comment on the memo's authenticity.

