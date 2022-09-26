Have you ever quibbled with friends over the borders of Uptown?

We're here to help you settle the debate!

What's new: Our visual storytelling team came up with a game in which you can draw your boundaries for local neighborhoods and compare your answers to other Axios readers.

How it works: Follow this link to the game on our website and select your city, then hit play!

Of note: If you’re not familiar with a neighborhood, you can skip it, and we’ll choose a different one for you to draw.

Yes, and: You can download images of your results to share them with friends and on social media, letting people know where you think your neighborhoods are!

The bottom line: Think you know Minneapolis and St. Paul better than other Axios readers? Now you can prove it.

Check it out