2 hours ago - News

Test your Twin Cities neighborhood knowledge

Jared Whalen
draw your neighborhood logo
Illustration: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Have you ever quibbled with friends over the borders of Uptown?

  • We're here to help you settle the debate!

What's new: Our visual storytelling team came up with a game in which you can draw your boundaries for local neighborhoods and compare your answers to other Axios readers.

How it works: Follow this link to the game on our website and select your city, then hit play!

Of note: If you’re not familiar with a neighborhood, you can skip it, and we’ll choose a different one for you to draw.

Yes, and: You can download images of your results to share them with friends and on social media, letting people know where you think your neighborhoods are!

The bottom line: Think you know Minneapolis and St. Paul better than other Axios readers? Now you can prove it.

Check it out

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more