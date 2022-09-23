Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said Thursday he was informed "early on" about concerns of fraud connected to Feeding Our Future, but a court ruling and legal considerations related to the FBI's investigation tied the state's hands.

Driving the news: This week's bombshell announcement of federal charges against 48 individuals accused of stealing $250 million in federal funds meant to feed needy kids has fueled fresh questions and political attacks about the Department of Education's role in the scandal.

Republicans have criticized the state's response, saying the agency and top DFL elected officials could have done more to catch and stop the fraud.

Context: The DOE has said it first raised concerns about Feeding Our Future in early 2020, but efforts to slow or stop payments were stymied by a lawsuit filed by the nonprofit.

A judge ordered the state to keep paying the embattled nonprofit in April 2021. The agency said it informed the FBI of its concerns that same month.

Feeding Our Future’s executive director, one of 48 people indicted this week, has denied fraud allegations. She pleaded not guilty.

What he's saying: Walz told reporters that he would "hope there would be an investigation" into Ramsey County Judge John Guthmann's April 2021 decision.

"I was speechless... did not really know what to say,” he said of the ruling. “Obviously we had to honor it. But it was at that point in time I said, 'We have got to continue to push the federal government, the FBI to do the investigation.'"

The DFL governor said once the FBI began investigating, the state was limited in what it could say or do.

Between the lines: Walz's comments also suggested that a desire to keep aid flowing to hungry children during the pandemic may have been a factor. He said the state had to balance providing the federal funding for "legitimate folks and trying to separate these folks out."

"Our concern, too, was to the disruption that this would cause," he said. "There were people out there that said if you follow through with this and you pull back there are some legitimate folks [who are] going to get caught up in this and children are going to go hungry."

Yes, but: The DOE didn't appeal the judge's ruling, and large sums of cash continued flowing to the nonprofit in its wake, as legislative Republicans have noted.

State Sen. Roger Chamberlain (R-Lino Lakes) said the blame still lays with the Walz administration. “Lax oversight allowed bad actors to commit massive fraud," he said in a statement.

Legal expert Joseph Daly told Sahan Journal that Walz's remarks about the judge could broach separation of powers doctrine. He said the appropriate response to concerns would have been an appeal.

Of note: Spokespersons for the DOE and Attorney General Keith Ellison, whose office represents state agencies in court, did not respond to a request for comment on why the ruling was not appealed.

The DOE also did not respond to an Axios inquiry on whether it contacted the FBI about its concerns before April 2021.

A spokesperson for the DOE told FOX9 that the agency "had already been held in contempt of court once" and, based on the court's actions, feared "additional sanctions and legal penalties" if it did not comply and restart the payments.

He also cited concerns that "ongoing litigation would result in the now-indicted fraudsters learning of the investigation."

Situational awareness: Walz told reporters he could not recall when he was first informed about the Feeding Our Future concerns.