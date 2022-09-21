Restaurant roundup: What's opening, closing and coming soon in the Twin Cities
There's plenty of action in the Twin Cities restaurant scene. Here's what to watch this fall.
Openings + Coming Soon
🌿 Plant-based cafe and herbal apothecary HEAL Mpls, which stands for Herbs, Eats, All Love, has opened in North Minneapolis. Expect daily menu changes and over 100 bulk herbs.
🐶 Brew Park, an indoor dog park with a veterinary clinic, boarding and grooming facility, restaurant, bar and “barkery”, opened in Plymouth last weekend. $15 admission per dog, humans are free.
🇲🇽 Unidos Food Co. will be Sociable Cider Werks' new food vendor, serving Mexican cuisine with an emphasis on smoked meats. It's operating out of the cidery's on-site trailer now.
🇪🇹 Ethiopian coffee shop Sainaa Café is now open on West Lake Street. Its name, an Oromo term, carries the multifaceted meaning of "come inside" and "memories.”
🏪 New cafe and corner store Kruse Markit is opening on Nicollet Avenue this fall. Owner Heidi Stark said the store will be a “New York bodega with a West Coast style” during a public hearing last week.
📺 Tom’s Watch Bar, a Colorado-based sports bar chain known for having hundreds of TVs, is planning to open its downtown Minneapolis location on Oct. 10.
Closings
🍗 QFanatic BBQ permanently closed its Minneapolis location due to staffing issues. Its Champlin location is still open.
☕ Minneapolis coffee shop/cafe Misfit Coffee is closing Sept. 30 after four years. It will still operate its coffee truck and wholesale business, owner Marcus Parkansky said in an Instagram post.
🍱 Sushi and hot dog spot Kyatchi closed its Lowertown location due to low sales, the restaurant announced, but will keep its Minneapolis outpost.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.