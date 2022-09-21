Restaurant roundup: What's opening, closing and coming soon in the Twin Cities

There's plenty of action in the Twin Cities restaurant scene. Here's what to watch this fall.

Openings + Coming Soon

🌿 Plant-based cafe and herbal apothecary HEAL Mpls, which stands for Herbs, Eats, All Love, has opened in North Minneapolis. Expect daily menu changes and over 100 bulk herbs.

🐶 Brew Park, an indoor dog park with a veterinary clinic, boarding and grooming facility, restaurant, bar and “barkery”, opened in Plymouth last weekend. $15 admission per dog, humans are free.

🇲🇽 Unidos Food Co. will be Sociable Cider Werks' new food vendor, serving Mexican cuisine with an emphasis on smoked meats. It's operating out of the cidery's on-site trailer now.

🇪🇹 Ethiopian coffee shop Sainaa Café is now open on West Lake Street. Its name, an Oromo term, carries the multifaceted meaning of "come inside" and "memories.”

🏪 New cafe and corner store Kruse Markit is opening on Nicollet Avenue this fall. Owner Heidi Stark said the store will be a “New York bodega with a West Coast style” during a public hearing last week.

📺 Tom’s Watch Bar, a Colorado-based sports bar chain known for having hundreds of TVs, is planning to open its downtown Minneapolis location on Oct. 10.

Closings

🍗 QFanatic BBQ permanently closed its Minneapolis location due to staffing issues. Its Champlin location is still open.

☕ Minneapolis coffee shop/cafe Misfit Coffee is closing Sept. 30 after four years. It will still operate its coffee truck and wholesale business, owner Marcus Parkansky said in an Instagram post.

🍱 Sushi and hot dog spot Kyatchi closed its Lowertown location due to low sales, the restaurant announced, but will keep its Minneapolis outpost.