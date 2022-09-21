1 hour ago - News
Census report finds 1 in 5 Minnesotans worked from home in 2021
One in five Minnesotans primarily worked from home in 2021, a 14% increase from before the pandemic, new U.S. Census data shows.
- In Minneapolis, the share of remote workers jumps to close to 35%.
The big picture: The number of Americans working from home tripled between 2019 and 2021, writes Axios' Erin Doherty..
- The figures, released last week, provide more evidence of how the pandemic upended how we work, play and live.
Between the lines: With more people working from their home offices, commuting by public transportation was cut in half nationwide, per the Census data.
- That impact has been seen here in the Twin Cities, where ridership remains far below pre-pandemic levels.
