Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Map: Simran Parwani/Axios

One in five Minnesotans primarily worked from home in 2021, a 14% increase from before the pandemic, new U.S. Census data shows.

In Minneapolis, the share of remote workers jumps to close to 35%.

The big picture: The number of Americans working from home tripled between 2019 and 2021, writes Axios' Erin Doherty..

The figures, released last week, provide more evidence of how the pandemic upended how we work, play and live.

Between the lines: With more people working from their home offices, commuting by public transportation was cut in half nationwide, per the Census data.

That impact has been seen here in the Twin Cities, where ridership remains far below pre-pandemic levels.

Take a look at our interactive map.