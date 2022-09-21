1 hour ago - News

Census report finds 1 in 5 Minnesotans worked from home in 2021

Torey Van Oot
Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Map: Simran Parwani/Axios

One in five Minnesotans primarily worked from home in 2021, a 14% increase from before the pandemic, new U.S. Census data shows.

  • In Minneapolis, the share of remote workers jumps to close to 35%.

The big picture: The number of Americans working from home tripled between 2019 and 2021, writes Axios' Erin Doherty..

  • The figures, released last week, provide more evidence of how the pandemic upended how we work, play and live.

Between the lines: With more people working from their home offices, commuting by public transportation was cut in half nationwide, per the Census data.

  • That impact has been seen here in the Twin Cities, where ridership remains far below pre-pandemic levels.

Take a look at our interactive map.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more