New LiveNation club pass lets Minneapolis concert-goers into every Fillmore and Varsity Theater show

A new "concert pass" on sale Monday will allow music lovers to see an unlimited number of shows at select Twin Cities venues for just $59.

What's happening: Concert management group LiveNation's new club pass covers general admission tickets to every concert from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31.

Locally, LiveNation's venues include The Fillmore in downtown Minneapolis and Varsity Theater in Dinkytown.

Zoom out: Though the pandemic halted many live events, concerts have returned in full force.

LiveNation had 12,500 shows in the second quarter of 2022 alone — 2,500 more than the same time period in 2019.

Details: A pass for one venue is $59, or fans can grab the $299 Multi-Club pass that works at Live Nation venues across the country.