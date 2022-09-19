19 mins ago - Things to Do

New LiveNation club pass lets Minneapolis concert-goers into every Fillmore and Varsity Theater show

Audrey Kennedy
Illustration of a theater marquee with dollar signs.
Illustration: Gabriella Turrisi/Axios

A new "concert pass" on sale Monday will allow music lovers to see an unlimited number of shows at select Twin Cities venues for just $59.

What's happening: Concert management group LiveNation's new club pass covers general admission tickets to every concert from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31.

Zoom out: Though the pandemic halted many live events, concerts have returned in full force.

Details: A pass for one venue is $59, or fans can grab the $299 Multi-Club pass that works at Live Nation venues across the country.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more