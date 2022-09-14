Credit: Data: Brewers Association; Table: Thomas Oide/Axios

Several Minnesota breweries rebounded in 2021 from pandemic-related taproom and restaurant shutdowns.

State of play: Of the 10 largest breweries in the state, seven increased production in 2021 compared to 2020, according to data from the Brewers Association.

Yes, but: Few Minnesota breweries have returned to their pre-pandemic sales volumes.

Of the top 10, only Castle Danger, Third Street Brewhouse, Indeed and Fair State surpassed their 2019 numbers in 2021.

Surly produced 25,000 fewer barrels in 2021 than in 2019, but it didn't re-open its massive taproom until June.

Of note: Third Street, based in Cold Spring, is a contract brewer, making beer for other brands, as well as some of its own, including Minnesota Gold Lager.

What's next: The association's Bart Watson, who compiled the data, says 2022 is producing mixed results and growth projected near 4-5%.

Inflation on the cost of raw goods, particularly grain, is hurting the industry. So is competition from other alcohol products, such as canned cocktails and seltzers.

Between the lines: Many breweries may never return to the good old days of 2019 because competition keeps growing despite a slowdown in the explosion of craft beer consumption.