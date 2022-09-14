Minnesota breweries are on the rebound
Several Minnesota breweries rebounded in 2021 from pandemic-related taproom and restaurant shutdowns.
State of play: Of the 10 largest breweries in the state, seven increased production in 2021 compared to 2020, according to data from the Brewers Association.
Yes, but: Few Minnesota breweries have returned to their pre-pandemic sales volumes.
- Of the top 10, only Castle Danger, Third Street Brewhouse, Indeed and Fair State surpassed their 2019 numbers in 2021.
- Surly produced 25,000 fewer barrels in 2021 than in 2019, but it didn't re-open its massive taproom until June.
Of note: Third Street, based in Cold Spring, is a contract brewer, making beer for other brands, as well as some of its own, including Minnesota Gold Lager.
What's next: The association's Bart Watson, who compiled the data, says 2022 is producing mixed results and growth projected near 4-5%.
- Inflation on the cost of raw goods, particularly grain, is hurting the industry. So is competition from other alcohol products, such as canned cocktails and seltzers.
Between the lines: Many breweries may never return to the good old days of 2019 because competition keeps growing despite a slowdown in the explosion of craft beer consumption.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.