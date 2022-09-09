Vikings game day: Where to tailgate, park and more

Football is back and we’ve got you covered if you intend on heading to the stadium this season.

Axios' Max Millington has this guide on what you need to know to be game-day ready.

Key home games

1. Green Bay Packers, Week 1

Minnesota has the talent to win the NFC North, but they'll have to beat the Packers at home to prove it.

Details: Sunday, Sept. 11 at 3:25pm

2. Dallas Cowboys, Week 11

America's Team has been kryptonite for Kirk Cousins. The Vikings quarterback is 2-8 against Dallas in his career.

Details: Sunday, Nov. 20 at 3:25pm

Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

3. New England Patriots, Week 12

The Vikings will host a Thanksgiving game for the first time in franchise history. Minnesota is 6-2 on Turkey Day with all games being played in either Dallas or Detroit.

Details: Thursday, Nov. 24 at 7:20pm

Tickets

Single-game tickets are available here.

How to get there

Information about U.S. Bank Stadium parking and more ways to get there is available here.

Nick's stadium hack: Traffic can be awful before and after games. Consider biking, especially in the early part of the season before it gets cold. There are plenty of separated lanes and trails connecting to the stadium.

Where to eat/drink

1. Day Block Brewing

Party before the game at Day Block, which offers a breakfast buffet before 1pm and drink specials throughout the day on Sundays.

2. Off the Rails

There's a variety of food to enjoy before and after the game at Off The Rails including wings, nachos and sliders.

3. Crooked Pint

Typically has an outdoor tailgate party.