🔭 Stargaze from the Bell Museum’s roof deck tonight at a Star Party, with an additional stream of the new James Webb Space Telescope images in the planetarium. Free, but registration required.

Note: Check the weather before you sign up. Audrey once woke up at 3:00am for a Star Party only to discover it was cloudy.

🦋 Hang out with butterflies at the Minneapolis Monarch Festival on Saturday, an annual celebration of the monarch’s journey from Minnesota to Mexico. Free.

🚧 Monthly street festival Open Streets comes to North Minneapolis on Saturday, closing over a dozen blocks of West Broadway to vehicle traffic. Free.

🌟 Walk, skate or bike down the Midtown Greenway for the Greenway Glow Arts Festival on Saturday. Three art hubs will be set up throughout the trail in Uptown, Midtown and Seward. Free, or get a VIP ticket for $50.

🦮 Bring your golden retriever to Goldzilla on Sunday, a festival and charity walk dedicated to Golden’s and golden mixes. Don’t have a dog? Pet (or adopt!) some pups at the Foster Showcase. Free.

🔥 Want to literally play with fire? Dragon Lair Performing Arts is hosting new and experienced fire performers who want to “spin fire” with friends on Sunday. Free.