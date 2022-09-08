The University of Minnesota, Duluth Bulldogs scrapped plans to give Champ a mascot makeover after the new look was met with boos from fans online.

Driving the news: The university announced Tuesday that the new yellow costume, released just last week, will be benched in favor of the previous grey design.

Yes, but: The mascot suit still needs safety upgrades and to better showcase the school's current color scheme, per UMD. Those discussions will continue with input from alumni, students and fans.

Worth noting: A News Tribune reporter didn't pick up on signs of dissatisfaction with the yellow pup at a home game last week.