22 mins ago - Business

Uncle Hugo's and Uncle Edgar's bookstores reopen in Longfellow

Audrey Kennedy
A sign that reads Mystery Issued Since The Fire.
Several shelves in the Uncles are dedicated to books released after the old building burned down. Photo: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

Beloved sci-fi and mystery bookstores Uncle Hugo’s and Uncle Edgar’s, which burned down in the May 2020 unrest, have found a new home in Longfellow, Minneapolis.

  • The new location on E 31st and Minnehaha Avenue fully reopened on Tuesday.

Flashback: Owner Don Blyly, who opened the “Uncles” over 40 years ago, raised almost $200,000 through GoFundMe to rebuild and replenish inventory.

  • Blyly is currently accepting donations and buying some used books.

Tip: The signs with the Uncles logos won’t be up for a few months. Look for black awnings that read Glass Endeavors.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more