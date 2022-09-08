Beloved sci-fi and mystery bookstores Uncle Hugo’s and Uncle Edgar’s, which burned down in the May 2020 unrest, have found a new home in Longfellow, Minneapolis.

The new location on E 31st and Minnehaha Avenue fully reopened on Tuesday.

Flashback: Owner Don Blyly, who opened the “Uncles” over 40 years ago, raised almost $200,000 through GoFundMe to rebuild and replenish inventory.

Blyly is currently accepting donations and buying some used books.

Tip: The signs with the Uncles logos won’t be up for a few months. Look for black awnings that read Glass Endeavors.