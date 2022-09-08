22 mins ago - Business
Uncle Hugo's and Uncle Edgar's bookstores reopen in Longfellow
Beloved sci-fi and mystery bookstores Uncle Hugo’s and Uncle Edgar’s, which burned down in the May 2020 unrest, have found a new home in Longfellow, Minneapolis.
- The new location on E 31st and Minnehaha Avenue fully reopened on Tuesday.
Flashback: Owner Don Blyly, who opened the “Uncles” over 40 years ago, raised almost $200,000 through GoFundMe to rebuild and replenish inventory.
- Blyly is currently accepting donations and buying some used books.
Tip: The signs with the Uncles logos won’t be up for a few months. Look for black awnings that read Glass Endeavors.
