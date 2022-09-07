Surge in Kia, Hyundai thefts continues in St. Paul

Car thieves are continuing to target Kias and Hyundais in high numbers.

Driving the news: Updated data from the St. Paul Police Department shows 115 Hyundais and 123 Kias were reported stolen in July and August — a 1,090% increase from the same period last year.

The two brands accounted for nearly half of all stolen cars in St. Paul in July and August 2022.

The big picture: These car brands are being targeted by thieves across the country due to design flaws that make them relatively easy to steal, an Axios Local report found.

A Kia spokesperson told Axios the problem is most prominent in the Midwest.

Of note: The cars have also become the most-stolen models in Minneapolis, MPD told Fox9 last month.

What to watch: A St. Paul man whose Kia was stolen in August recently filed a class action suit against the carmaker, Fox9 reports.

Similar lawsuits have been filed in other states.

What to do: Hyundai is telling customers that if they want a specialized security kit to protect their vehicle, they'll need to pay for it.