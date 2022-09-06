1 hour ago - Things to Do
2022 Minnesota State Fair attendance topped 1.8 million
The 2022 Great Minnesota Get-Together attracted 1,842,222 visitors over its 12-day run, final attendance figures show.
- The turnout was good enough to make it the fifth-best attended Minnesota State Fair on the books.
State of play: This year's gathering was the first "normal" fair since the pandemic; 2020 was canceled and 2021 was hampered by uncertainty, COVID concerns and bad weather.
Flashback: Fair officials had planned for attendance of roughly 1.7 million, shy of 2019's record 2.1 million visitors.
The bottom line: The fair bounced back big time this year and appeared to run smoothly, even though gun-related incidents marred the final weekend.
