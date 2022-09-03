Getaway guide to scenic Trempealeau, 2.5 hours from Minneapolis

Road tripping up the North Shore is tried and true, but if you're looking for something off the beaten path, try Trempealeau — just over the border in Wisconsin.

Here's what to do and where to eat, drink and stay in this hidden gem less than three hours from the Twin Cities.

Where to stay

1. The Trempealeau Hotel

This historic hotel offers live music on weekends in a big outdoor courtyard on the Mississippi River.

Features: Full service and self-serve dining, lodging options include cottages, luxury suites, historic and riverside rooms

Rate: $50+ per night, depending on room style

Address: 11332 Main St.

2. Charming Lakefront Cottage

Nestled between some of the best fisheries in the area, this family-friendly abode boasts a large porch and a sweet lofted twin bed.

Features: View of the lake, open concept kitchen and living room, well-stocked kitchen, yard with hammock and outdoor furniture

Rate: $189+ per night

Location: Round Lake in Trempealeau

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

3. Frank's Farmhouse

Explore the countryside from this quaint home on the corner acreage of Ecker's Apple Farm, a family-owned orchard.

Features: Access to orchard grounds, located in close proximity to an orchard market and beer garden

Rate: $149+ per night

Location: Trempealeau

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Where to eat

1. Rustic Coffeehouse

On the way there, stop at this cute coffee place with great grab-and-go sandwiches.

Hours: Friday, Saturday and Sunday 7am-2pm

Address: 212 S. Washington St. in Lake City, MN

2. Winghaven Pizza Farm

This nearby family farm serves stone-fired, thin crust pies made fresh to order.

Hours: Friday and Saturday 4pm-8:30pm (seasonally)

Address: N18057 Grover Ln. in Galesville, WI

Photo courtesy of Rob Grover

3. Sullivan's Supper Club

Relish this classic Wisconsin-style supper club experience with a view.

Hours: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday 5pm-8pm, Friday and Saturday 5pm-9pm, Sunday 11:30am-8pm

Address: W25709 Sullivan Rd. in Trempealeau

What to do

1. Take in a show at the Trempealeau Hotel

Local and national acts perform on this hotel's stage nestled near the Mississippi.

Check the event schedule for updated information.

Address: 11332 Main St. in Trempealeau

2. Bike to Elmaro Vineyard

Ride along the Great River State Trail, then have a glass overlooking the river valley.

Hours: From May through October, the vineyard is open Tuesday and Wednesday 12pm-6pm, Thursday 12pm-8pm, Friday 12pm-7pm, Saturday 12pm-6pm, Sunday 12pm-5pm

Address: N14756 Delaney Rd. in Trempealeau

3. Hike Sugar Loaf in Winona

This 20-minute hiking spot across the river in Winona offers panoramic views of the bluff country city.