Getaway guide to scenic Trempealeau, 2.5 hours from Minneapolis
Road tripping up the North Shore is tried and true, but if you're looking for something off the beaten path, try Trempealeau — just over the border in Wisconsin.
- Here's what to do and where to eat, drink and stay in this hidden gem less than three hours from the Twin Cities.
Where to stay
This historic hotel offers live music on weekends in a big outdoor courtyard on the Mississippi River.
- Features: Full service and self-serve dining, lodging options include cottages, luxury suites, historic and riverside rooms
- Rate: $50+ per night, depending on room style
- Address: 11332 Main St.
Nestled between some of the best fisheries in the area, this family-friendly abode boasts a large porch and a sweet lofted twin bed.
- Features: View of the lake, open concept kitchen and living room, well-stocked kitchen, yard with hammock and outdoor furniture
- Rate: $189+ per night
- Location: Round Lake in Trempealeau
Explore the countryside from this quaint home on the corner acreage of Ecker's Apple Farm, a family-owned orchard.
- Features: Access to orchard grounds, located in close proximity to an orchard market and beer garden
- Rate: $149+ per night
- Location: Trempealeau
Where to eat
On the way there, stop at this cute coffee place with great grab-and-go sandwiches.
- Hours: Friday, Saturday and Sunday 7am-2pm
- Address: 212 S. Washington St. in Lake City, MN
This nearby family farm serves stone-fired, thin crust pies made fresh to order.
- Hours: Friday and Saturday 4pm-8:30pm (seasonally)
- Address: N18057 Grover Ln. in Galesville, WI
Relish this classic Wisconsin-style supper club experience with a view.
- Hours: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday 5pm-8pm, Friday and Saturday 5pm-9pm, Sunday 11:30am-8pm
- Address: W25709 Sullivan Rd. in Trempealeau
What to do
1. Take in a show at the Trempealeau Hotel
Local and national acts perform on this hotel's stage nestled near the Mississippi.
- Check the event schedule for updated information.
- Address: 11332 Main St. in Trempealeau
2. Bike to Elmaro Vineyard
Ride along the Great River State Trail, then have a glass overlooking the river valley.
- Hours: From May through October, the vineyard is open Tuesday and Wednesday 12pm-6pm, Thursday 12pm-8pm, Friday 12pm-7pm, Saturday 12pm-6pm, Sunday 12pm-5pm
- Address: N14756 Delaney Rd. in Trempealeau
3. Hike Sugar Loaf in Winona
This 20-minute hiking spot across the river in Winona offers panoramic views of the bluff country city.
- Torey's thought bubble: "The iconic rock tower is a popular site for rock climbing."
- Address: Corner of Hwy 61 & 43 in Winona, MN
