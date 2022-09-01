Sweet Martha's cookies don't taste nearly as good the next day, but we've got a hack to share.

The fix: Thomas Oide, an Axios data visualization journalist who also lives in Minneapolis, air-fried his Minnesota State Fair leftovers at the suggestion of colleague Jacque Schrag. The goal was to recapture the magic of a fresh batch.

The verdict: It worked!

How he did it: "I set my air fryer to 400° and put the cookies in for one minute, which is just enough time to heat through the cookie and restore the gooey center. Any longer than a minute will burn the cookies," he told us.

Yes, but: You’ll need to eat them fast. After 5 to 10 minutes, the cookies reverted back to their stale, joyless state.