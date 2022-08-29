Screen Time: Kristi Piehl's picks for a balanced life

Media Minefield founder Kristi Piehl has made it a mission to strike a better balance between work and life.

As part of that effort, she recently debuted a pilot encouraging employees to get their work done in the equivalent of four days a week.

We asked Piehl to share how she uses tech to get things done and have fun in her off hours for the latest installment of our "Screen Time" interview series.

📱 Device of choice: iPhone 13 Pro.

😴 First tap of the day: I have an Oura Ring that tracks all of my health because I'm a little weird about metrics and health. So I check it every morning to see how I slept.

🔎 Now streaming: "Only Murders in the Building," and I'm dying for "Ted Lasso" to come back.

📚 Recent reads: I have three four books going at any given time, and I read between 50 and 60 books a year. So right now I'm listening to "Art of Tea." And I'm actually leaving on a work trip so I have a new book that I'm going to read on the airplane, "Wrong Place, Wrong Time" and "The Coddling of the American Mind."

Podcast queue: Mine ("Flip Your Script") comes out Tuesday. So when we're done, I'm going to put on my podcast and see how I can make the next one better.

🧘‍♀️ Tech tool for maintaining work-life balance: "I'm on my Peloton app every day and I am on a streak, I started January 1 ... I am going to keep that streak going because I think that to make balance work means you have to be moving and your mind also needs rest."