An explosive detection dog at MSP Airport has been crowned TSA's cutest canine.

What happened: Eebbers, an 11-year-old Vizsla-Labrador mix who has worked at MSP for almost a decade, beat four-legged rivals from major hubs such as DCA and JFK to win this year's contest, per a release.

Of note: Eebbers, who was named in memory of a U.S. Army soldier who died in 2002, has kept crowds safe at Super Bowls, an NCAA National Championship Football Game and the Indianapolis 500.

"He stays very active every day, even during the cold Minnesota winters, and he loves swimming in any of Minnesota’s 10,000 lakes in the summer," per the TSA.

You congratulate Eebbers at MSP's TSA checkpoints. Just remember: No petting the security dogs!