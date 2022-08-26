1 hour ago - Real Estate

Hot homes: 6 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $350K

Sami Sparber
green exterior of home against sunset sky
2239 Johnson St. N.E. Photo courtesy of Ben Ganje.

From a luxe townhome to a garden retreat, this week's Hot Homes collection is packed with character.

3511 39th Ave. S. - $350,000

Why we love it: This breezy charmer's butcher block counters and walk-in closet are swoon-worthy.

  • Location: Howe (Minneapolis)
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,746 square feet
  • Listed by: Travis Erickson at RE/MAX Results
  • Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, hardwood floors, open living and dining room with buffet, updated upstairs bathroom, in-floor heat
exterior of house
Photo courtesy of Travis Erickson
living area
Photo courtesy of Travis Erickson
kitchen
Photo courtesy of Travis Erickson
8248 Xerxes Ave. S. - $400,000

Why we love it: Enjoy indoor-outdoor living at this this sun-soaked home with a gleaming kitchen and stylish touches throughout.

  • Location: Bloomington
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,414 square feet
  • Listed by: Ashley Sammons at Coldwell Banker Realty
  • Features: Attached two-car garage, partially finished basement, custom kitchen cabinets, mudroom, private backyard with deck and patio
one level home
Photo: Nordy Photography, courtesy of Ashley Sammons
living room
Photo: Nordy Photography, courtesy of Ashley Sammons
kitchen
Photo: Nordy Photography, courtesy of Ashley Sammons
mudroom
Photo: Nordy Photography, courtesy of Ashley Sammons
706 Rockburn Rd. - $409,900 (Pending)

Why we love it: A gourmet kitchen and sleek finishes complement this modern townhome's open floor plan.

  • Location: Chanhassen
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,854 square feet
  • Listed by: James Lawver at Bridge Realty, LLC
  • Features: Attached two-car garage, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, electric fireplace, dual primary closets, upgrades throughout
exterior of townhome
Photo: J FUERST Real Estate Media, courtesy of James Lawver
open concept living area
Photo: J FUERST Real Estate Media, courtesy of James Lawver
gourmet kitchen
Photo: J FUERST Real Estate Media, courtesy of James Lawver
2239 Johnson St. N.E. - $439,900

Why we love it: This bright, renovated two-story boasts a spacious kitchen with tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and an island for extra seating.

  • Location: Windom Park (Minneapolis)
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,449 square feet
  • Listed by: Ben Ganje and Erin Habedank at Lakes Sotheby's International
  • Features: Detached two-car garage, unfinished basement, restored original hardwood floors and moldings, landscaped backyard with patio
sunset exterior of home
Photo courtesy of Ben Ganje
dining area
Photo courtesy of Ben Ganje
kitchen wide open
Photo courtesy of Ben Ganje
1532 5th St. N.E. - $625,000

Why we love it: Surrounded by lush gardens, this Northeast oasis is perfect for entertaining, featuring a large deck and polished kitchen.

  • Location: Sheridan (Minneapolis)
  • Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,687 square feet
  • Listed by: Rand and John Livingston at Livco Realty, LLC
  • Features: Detached one-car garage with driveway, landscaped and fully fenced yard, updates throughout, located near neighborhood hot spots
exterior of garden home
Photo: Lori Lieberman, courtesy of Livco Realty
living room with view of sunroom
Photo: Lori Lieberman, courtesy of Livco Realty
kitchen with dining area
Photo: Lori Lieberman, courtesy of Livco Realty
backyard deck
Photo: Lori Lieberman, courtesy of Livco Realty
1422 Goodrich Ave. - $675,000

Why we love it: Intricate woodwork adds warmth to this cozy abode with classic built-in's and crown molding.

  • Location: Macalester-Groveland (St. Paul)
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,250 square feet
  • Listed by: Kerby Skurat and Kathryn Webb at RE/MAX Results
  • Features: Detached one-car garage, partially finished basement, hardwood floors, gas-burning fireplace, front driveway, sunroom, fenced dog run
wood paneled home exterior
Photo: Mill City Team, courtesy of Kerby & Cristina Real Estate Experts
dining room with buffet
Photo: Mill City Team, courtesy of Kerby & Cristina Real Estate Experts
kitchen
Photo: Mill City Team, courtesy of Kerby & Cristina Real Estate Experts
