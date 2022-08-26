Hot homes: 6 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $350K

From a luxe townhome to a garden retreat, this week's Hot Homes collection is packed with character.

Why we love it: This breezy charmer's butcher block counters and walk-in closet are swoon-worthy.

Location: Howe (Minneapolis)

Howe (Minneapolis) Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,746 square feet

Listed by: Travis Erickson at RE/MAX Results

Travis Erickson at RE/MAX Results Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, hardwood floors, open living and dining room with buffet, updated upstairs bathroom, in-floor heat

Photo courtesy of Travis Erickson

Photo courtesy of Travis Erickson

Photo courtesy of Travis Erickson

Why we love it: Enjoy indoor-outdoor living at this this sun-soaked home with a gleaming kitchen and stylish touches throughout.

Location: Bloomington

Bloomington Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,414 square feet

Listed by: Ashley Sammons at Coldwell Banker Realty

Ashley Sammons at Coldwell Banker Realty Features: Attached two-car garage, partially finished basement, custom kitchen cabinets, mudroom, private backyard with deck and patio

Photo: Nordy Photography, courtesy of Ashley Sammons

Photo: Nordy Photography, courtesy of Ashley Sammons

Photo: Nordy Photography, courtesy of Ashley Sammons

Photo: Nordy Photography, courtesy of Ashley Sammons

Why we love it: A gourmet kitchen and sleek finishes complement this modern townhome's open floor plan.

Location: Chanhassen

Chanhassen Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,854 square feet

Listed by: James Lawver at Bridge Realty, LLC

James Lawver at Bridge Realty, LLC Features: Attached two-car garage, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, electric fireplace, dual primary closets, upgrades throughout

Photo: J FUERST Real Estate Media, courtesy of James Lawver

Photo: J FUERST Real Estate Media, courtesy of James Lawver

Photo: J FUERST Real Estate Media, courtesy of James Lawver

Why we love it: This bright, renovated two-story boasts a spacious kitchen with tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and an island for extra seating.

Location: Windom Park (Minneapolis)

Windom Park (Minneapolis) Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,449 square feet

Listed by: Ben Ganje and Erin Habedank at Lakes Sotheby's International

Ben Ganje and Erin Habedank at Lakes Sotheby's International Features: Detached two-car garage, unfinished basement, restored original hardwood floors and moldings, landscaped backyard with patio

Photo courtesy of Ben Ganje

Photo courtesy of Ben Ganje

Photo courtesy of Ben Ganje

Why we love it: Surrounded by lush gardens, this Northeast oasis is perfect for entertaining, featuring a large deck and polished kitchen.

Location: Sheridan (Minneapolis)

Sheridan (Minneapolis) Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,687 square feet

Listed by: Rand and John Livingston at Livco Realty, LLC

Rand and John Livingston at Livco Realty, LLC Features: Detached one-car garage with driveway, landscaped and fully fenced yard, updates throughout, located near neighborhood hot spots

Photo: Lori Lieberman, courtesy of Livco Realty

Photo: Lori Lieberman, courtesy of Livco Realty

Photo: Lori Lieberman, courtesy of Livco Realty

Photo: Lori Lieberman, courtesy of Livco Realty

Why we love it: Intricate woodwork adds warmth to this cozy abode with classic built-in's and crown molding.

Location: Macalester-Groveland (St. Paul)

Macalester-Groveland (St. Paul) Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,250 square feet

Listed by: Kerby Skurat and Kathryn Webb at RE/MAX Results

Kerby Skurat and Kathryn Webb at RE/MAX Results Features: Detached one-car garage, partially finished basement, hardwood floors, gas-burning fireplace, front driveway, sunroom, fenced dog run

Photo: Mill City Team, courtesy of Kerby & Cristina Real Estate Experts

Photo: Mill City Team, courtesy of Kerby & Cristina Real Estate Experts