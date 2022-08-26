Hot homes: 6 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $350K
From a luxe townhome to a garden retreat, this week's Hot Homes collection is packed with character.
3511 39th Ave. S. - $350,000
Why we love it: This breezy charmer's butcher block counters and walk-in closet are swoon-worthy.
- Location: Howe (Minneapolis)
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,746 square feet
- Listed by: Travis Erickson at RE/MAX Results
- Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, hardwood floors, open living and dining room with buffet, updated upstairs bathroom, in-floor heat
8248 Xerxes Ave. S. - $400,000
Why we love it: Enjoy indoor-outdoor living at this this sun-soaked home with a gleaming kitchen and stylish touches throughout.
- Location: Bloomington
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,414 square feet
- Listed by: Ashley Sammons at Coldwell Banker Realty
- Features: Attached two-car garage, partially finished basement, custom kitchen cabinets, mudroom, private backyard with deck and patio
706 Rockburn Rd. - $409,900 (Pending)
Why we love it: A gourmet kitchen and sleek finishes complement this modern townhome's open floor plan.
- Location: Chanhassen
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,854 square feet
- Listed by: James Lawver at Bridge Realty, LLC
- Features: Attached two-car garage, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, electric fireplace, dual primary closets, upgrades throughout
2239 Johnson St. N.E. - $439,900
Why we love it: This bright, renovated two-story boasts a spacious kitchen with tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and an island for extra seating.
- Location: Windom Park (Minneapolis)
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,449 square feet
- Listed by: Ben Ganje and Erin Habedank at Lakes Sotheby's International
- Features: Detached two-car garage, unfinished basement, restored original hardwood floors and moldings, landscaped backyard with patio
1532 5th St. N.E. - $625,000
Why we love it: Surrounded by lush gardens, this Northeast oasis is perfect for entertaining, featuring a large deck and polished kitchen.
- Location: Sheridan (Minneapolis)
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,687 square feet
- Listed by: Rand and John Livingston at Livco Realty, LLC
- Features: Detached one-car garage with driveway, landscaped and fully fenced yard, updates throughout, located near neighborhood hot spots
1422 Goodrich Ave. - $675,000
Why we love it: Intricate woodwork adds warmth to this cozy abode with classic built-in's and crown molding.
- Location: Macalester-Groveland (St. Paul)
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,250 square feet
- Listed by: Kerby Skurat and Kathryn Webb at RE/MAX Results
- Features: Detached one-car garage, partially finished basement, hardwood floors, gas-burning fireplace, front driveway, sunroom, fenced dog run
