Get a birds eye view of Slice's "secret" pepperoni parking lot

Audrey Kennedy
The initial rendering on Twitter and the results. Note: the red lines are drawn for emphasis, and not present in real life. Rendering: @soupformy_fam on Twitter. Photo: Louie Shearon for Axios

Slice, the popular pizza stand in Northeast Minneapolis, has decorated its triangle-shaped parking lot like no one else could — with pizza toppings.

  • The goal: Make the land actually look like a piece of pepperoni and mushroom pizza from above.

What they're saying: "Someone made a fake rendering on Twitter, we jokingly said we'd be open to it, then a guy offered to do it. He gets free pizza for life now," owner Adam Kado told Axios.

What we did: Google Earth wasn't up-to-date. So Audrey hired a drone operator to fly over Slice and see if it actually does look like a pizza.

The results: Mixed. But it's the thought that counts.

