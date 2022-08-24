Minnesota Twins launch augmented reality app for fans

Target Field will look a little different to some phone-toting fans at future games.

What's new: The Twins recently debuted a first-of-its-kind partnership with an augmented reality (AR) platform that allows attendees to play games and unlock special content tied to what's happening on the field.

Between the lines: The app is one of several of MLB-wide efforts to attract — and engage — a broader fanbase amid an ongoing slump in ticket sales.

"We know the die-hard fans are buying their tickets and we know they're bringing younger fans with them that are not necessarily following every pitch, every stat," Chris Iles, senior director of brand experience and innovation for the Twins, told the Star Tribune.

How to play: Download the ARound app. Once you arrive, point your phone at the field and see what happens.