49 mins ago - COVID
Most Minnesota kids have contracted COVID, CDC survey says
An estimated eight in 10 Minnesota kids have already been infected with COVID-19, new CDC data shows.
Driving the news: The CDC released the results of its latest pediatric antibody seroprevalence survey last week.
- The results of blood samples taken in May and June suggest that 82% of Minnesotans between the ages of 6 months and 17 years have been infected with COVID-19 at least once.
Zoom out: The Minnesota estimate is slightly higher than the national average of 79.7%.
What we're watching: Whether the return to classrooms in the weeks ahead results in another uptick of cases among youth this fall.
