Most Minnesota kids have contracted COVID, CDC survey says

Torey Van Oot
Data: CDC; Map: Simran Parwani/Axios

An estimated eight in 10 Minnesota kids have already been infected with COVID-19, new CDC data shows.

Driving the news: The CDC released the results of its latest pediatric antibody seroprevalence survey last week.

  • The results of blood samples taken in May and June suggest that 82% of Minnesotans between the ages of 6 months and 17 years have been infected with COVID-19 at least once.

Zoom out: The Minnesota estimate is slightly higher than the national average of 79.7%.

What we're watching: Whether the return to classrooms in the weeks ahead results in another uptick of cases among youth this fall.

