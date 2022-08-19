1 hour ago - News

Minnesota, Wisconsin kids compete in mullet championship

USA Mullet Champion contestants
Photos courtesy of USA Mullet Championships

A Minnesota kid could be crowned the USA Mullet Champion this week, proving that the greatest business-in-the-front, party-in-the-back hairstyle ain't just for adults. 

What’s happening: Kids and teens around the country are competing in the USA Mullet Championships, which grants prestige and a $2,500 prize. 

  • Hometown hair heroes: Four of this year's finalists are from Wisconsin or Minnesota, including Callen Steinbrink from Austin, Minnesota.

Why it matters: It's fun! And the commitment to the style shown by these kids is commendable.

How it works: Those devoted to the flow upload pictures from various angles and pay a $10 entry fee, with a portion of the funds going to the Michigan Wig Foundation. No wigs or extensions are allowed. 

Why they did it: "I wanted cool hockey hair," 8-year-old Emmitt Bailey, a finalist from Menomonie, Wisconsin, told Fox9

  • He hopes to  spend his winnings on a go-kart to start his racing career, he added. 

What’s next: Online voting ends today; no word yet on when winners will be announced. 

  • If you think you have an award-worthy mullet, registration for the adult division is open through Aug. 31. 
