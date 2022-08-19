A Minnesota kid could be crowned the USA Mullet Champion this week, proving that the greatest business-in-the-front, party-in-the-back hairstyle ain't just for adults.

What’s happening: Kids and teens around the country are competing in the USA Mullet Championships, which grants prestige and a $2,500 prize.

Hometown hair heroes: Four of this year's finalists are from Wisconsin or Minnesota, including Callen Steinbrink from Austin, Minnesota.

Why it matters: It's fun! And the commitment to the style shown by these kids is commendable.

How it works: Those devoted to the flow upload pictures from various angles and pay a $10 entry fee, with a portion of the funds going to the Michigan Wig Foundation. No wigs or extensions are allowed.

Why they did it: "I wanted cool hockey hair," 8-year-old Emmitt Bailey, a finalist from Menomonie, Wisconsin, told Fox9.

He hopes to spend his winnings on a go-kart to start his racing career, he added.

What’s next: Online voting ends today; no word yet on when winners will be announced.