Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $325K
Whether you're on the hunt or simply dreaming, these five area listings are worth a look.
3931 Perry Ave. N. - $325,000
Why we love it: Coved ceilings and archways add character to this cozy Tudor with a stucco exterior.
- Location: Robbinsdale
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,659 square feet
- Listed by: Niki Moeller at RE/MAX Results
- Features: Detached two-car garage, partially finished basement, hardwood floors, brick fireplace, den, gas range, deck, new carpet and other updates
3250 Polk St. N.E. - $350,000
Why we love it: This mid-century Northeast home is great for entertaining, featuring a walkout basement and a Maple bar with granite countertops.
- Location: Waite Park (Minneapolis)
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms, 1,875 square feet
- Listed by: Tim Porter at Redfin Corporation
- Features: Detached one-car garage, finished basement, hardwood floors, built-in bookshelves, located near neighborhood amenities
8200 Harriet Ave. S. - $400,000
Why we love it: Situated on a corner lot, this updated rambler boasts granite kitchen countertops, sleek appliances and white cabinetry.
- Location: Bloomington
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms, 2,110 square feet
- Listed by: Michael Walz at RE/MAX Results
- Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, hardwood floors, tiled bathrooms, gas fireplace insert, patio, upgrades throughout
1717 Jefferson Ave. - $425,000
Why we love it: Unwind in the sauna at this polished bungalow with built-ins and maple and oak hardwood floors.
- Location: Macalester-Groveland (St. Paul)
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms, 1,721 square feet
- Listed by: Tracy Uttley at Realty Group LLC
- Features: Detached one-car garage, finished basement, Silestone countertops, refinished front porch, patio, new windows and other upgrades throughout
600 W. 94th St. - $460,000
Why we love it: This sunny abode is positioned on nearly one acre of land and offers easy indoor-outdoor living, complete with an above ground pool.
- Location: Chanhassen
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms, 2,343 square feet
- Listed by: Aaron Spiteri at Lakes Sotheby's International Realty
- Features: Attached three-car garage, finished basement, four-season porch, french doors, bay window, renovated bathrooms, children's playground
