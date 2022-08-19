48 mins ago - Real Estate

Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $325K

Sami Sparber
white home with black accent windows
600 W. 94th St. Photo courtesy of Aaron Spiteri

Whether you're on the hunt or simply dreaming, these five area listings are worth a look.

3931 Perry Ave. N. - $325,000

Why we love it: Coved ceilings and archways add character to this cozy Tudor with a stucco exterior.

  • Location: Robbinsdale
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,659 square feet
  • Listed by: Niki Moeller at RE/MAX Results
  • Features: Detached two-car garage, partially finished basement, hardwood floors, brick fireplace, den, gas range, deck, new carpet and other updates
stucco home with brick chimney and red door
Photo: Mill City Team, courtesy of Niki Moeller
living room with brick fireplace and wood floors
Photo: Mill City Team, courtesy of Niki Moeller
kitchen with wood cabinets
Photo: Mill City Team, courtesy of Niki Moeller
3250 Polk St. N.E. - $350,000

Why we love it: This mid-century Northeast home is great for entertaining, featuring a walkout basement and a Maple bar with granite countertops.

  • Location: Waite Park (Minneapolis)
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms, 1,875 square feet
  • Listed by: Tim Porter at Redfin Corporation
  • Features: Detached one-car garage, finished basement, hardwood floors, built-in bookshelves, located near neighborhood amenities
exterior of home on slope with greenery
Photo courtesy of Redfin
living room with lots of natural light
Photo courtesy of Redfin
kitchen with modern appliances and white cabinetry
Photo courtesy of Redfin
8200 Harriet Ave. S. - $400,000

Why we love it: Situated on a corner lot, this updated rambler boasts granite kitchen countertops, sleek appliances and white cabinetry.

  • Location: Bloomington
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms, 2,110 square feet
  • Listed by: Michael Walz at RE/MAX Results
  • Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, hardwood floors, tiled bathrooms, gas fireplace insert, patio, upgrades throughout
exterior of grey-blue home
Photo courtesy of Michael Walz
living room with wood floors
Photo courtesy of Michael Walz
kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances
Photo courtesy of Michael Walz
1717 Jefferson Ave. - $425,000

Why we love it: Unwind in the sauna at this polished bungalow with built-ins and maple and oak hardwood floors.

  • Location: Macalester-Groveland (St. Paul)
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms, 1,721 square feet
  • Listed by: Tracy Uttley at Realty Group LLC
  • Features: Detached one-car garage, finished basement, Silestone countertops, refinished front porch, patio, new windows and other upgrades throughout
exterior of home with walk up stairs
Photo: Mill City Team, courtesy of Tracy Uttley
living and dining area with built in buffet
Photo: Mill City Team, courtesy of Tracy Uttley
kitchen with gas range stove
Photo: Mill City Team, courtesy of Tracy Uttley
wood paneled sauna room
Photo: Mill City Team, courtesy of Tracy Uttley
600 W. 94th St. - $460,000

Why we love it: This sunny abode is positioned on nearly one acre of land and offers easy indoor-outdoor living, complete with an above ground pool.

  • Location: Chanhassen
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms, 2,343 square feet
  • Listed by: Aaron Spiteri at Lakes Sotheby's International Realty
  • Features: Attached three-car garage, finished basement, four-season porch, french doors, bay window, renovated bathrooms, children's playground
exterior of white home with black window accents
Photo courtesy of Aaron Spiteri
wood paneled four season porch
Photo courtesy of Aaron Spiteri
kitchen with open view of dining area
Photo courtesy of Aaron Spiteri
living room with fireplace
Photo courtesy of Aaron Spiteri
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more