Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $325K

Whether you're on the hunt or simply dreaming, these five area listings are worth a look.

Why we love it: Coved ceilings and archways add character to this cozy Tudor with a stucco exterior.

Location: Robbinsdale

Robbinsdale Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,659 square feet

Niki Moeller at RE/MAX Results Features: Detached two-car garage, partially finished basement, hardwood floors, brick fireplace, den, gas range, deck, new carpet and other updates

Photo: Mill City Team, courtesy of Niki Moeller

Photo: Mill City Team, courtesy of Niki Moeller

Photo: Mill City Team, courtesy of Niki Moeller

Why we love it: This mid-century Northeast home is great for entertaining, featuring a walkout basement and a Maple bar with granite countertops.

Location: Waite Park (Minneapolis)

Waite Park (Minneapolis) Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms, 1,875 square feet

Tim Porter at Redfin Corporation Features: Detached one-car garage, finished basement, hardwood floors, built-in bookshelves, located near neighborhood amenities

Photo courtesy of Redfin

Photo courtesy of Redfin

Photo courtesy of Redfin

Why we love it: Situated on a corner lot, this updated rambler boasts granite kitchen countertops, sleek appliances and white cabinetry.

Location: Bloomington

Bloomington Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms, 2,110 square feet

Michael Walz at RE/MAX Results Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, hardwood floors, tiled bathrooms, gas fireplace insert, patio, upgrades throughout

Photo courtesy of Michael Walz

Photo courtesy of Michael Walz

Photo courtesy of Michael Walz

Why we love it: Unwind in the sauna at this polished bungalow with built-ins and maple and oak hardwood floors.

Location: Macalester-Groveland (St. Paul)

Macalester-Groveland (St. Paul) Specs: 4 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms, 1,721 square feet

Tracy Uttley at Realty Group LLC Features: Detached one-car garage, finished basement, Silestone countertops, refinished front porch, patio, new windows and other upgrades throughout

Photo: Mill City Team, courtesy of Tracy Uttley

Photo: Mill City Team, courtesy of Tracy Uttley

Photo: Mill City Team, courtesy of Tracy Uttley

Photo: Mill City Team, courtesy of Tracy Uttley

Why we love it: This sunny abode is positioned on nearly one acre of land and offers easy indoor-outdoor living, complete with an above ground pool.

Location: Chanhassen

Chanhassen Specs: 4 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms, 2,343 square feet

Aaron Spiteri at Lakes Sotheby's International Realty Features: Attached three-car garage, finished basement, four-season porch, french doors, bay window, renovated bathrooms, children's playground

Photo courtesy of Aaron Spiteri

Photo courtesy of Aaron Spiteri

Photo courtesy of Aaron Spiteri